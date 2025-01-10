The 12 Best Korean Movies On Netflix

Perhaps the most famous and influential film to come out of Korea in recent memory, 2003's "Oldboy" is directed by Park Chan-Wook, who was coming off the success of his stylish crime thriller "Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance" a few years earlier. Adapted from a popular '90s manga of the same title, the film (the second installment in Chan-Wook's "Vengeance Trilogy") tells the story of a revenge quest undertaken by Oh Dae-su, a man who's been incarcerated for more than a decade in what seems to be a nondescript hotel room. He doesn't know who has held him captive nor why he was kept imprisoned, but when Dae-su suddenly finds himself released with no explanation, he makes it his personal mission to find those responsible and deliver his own brand of justice.

Visceral and bloody at a time when such graphic violence in film wasn't as common as it is now, "Oldboy" rattled audiences with its fast-paced story and gut-bursting intensity. Directed with flair and panache, the film boasts one of the best hallway fight scenes ever put to film, an extended sequence where Dae-su fights off an army of thugs single-handedly in a single-shot take that has him bludgeon dozens of men with a hammer. The scene proved so memorable that it inspired numerous copycats, including a few that became famous in their own right, including Netflix's "Daredevil." But "Oldboy" is more than that one scene and may be, for our money, one of the best thrillers of all time, not just out of Korea.