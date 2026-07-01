Every Live-Action Version Of Supergirl Ranked

"Supergirl" is finally here, continuing the growth of the DCU with a whole new take on the Girl of Steel as played by Milly Alcock. Of course, the new film isn't the first time Supergirl has appeared in live-action, as her eponymous debut feature film arrived all the way back in 1984. We've taken a look at each Supergirl from live action and ranked them in the video above, and the number one pick might surprise you.

The 1984 movie saw Helen Slater take on the role, and while the film is a bit campy and far removed from Christopher Reeve's "Superman" movies of the same era, Kara Zor-El was true to the comics. The same can be said of the other actors who donned the red, yellow, and blue, as there have been five Supergirls featured in movies and television series. Each version of Supergirl is different, depending on the series or movie they're in, and when several talented actors take on an iconic role, it's always interesting to rank them.

Granted, doing so extends beyond merely looking at a Rotten Tomatoes score or box office receipts: Each characterization of Supergirl is unique, and they all honor the character in their respective roles. That said, there's no denying that there's a superior Girl of Steel from live action, and they're ranked based on their individual performances, how well they fit into their respective universes, and how representative they are of their comic book counterpart.