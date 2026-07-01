X-Men '97 Season 2's X-Factor, Explained

Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 2 – "A Force to Be Reckoned With"

It wouldn't be an "X-Men" show without copious appearances from Marvel mutants outside the immediate roster of the titular team, and "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 2 doesn't disappoint. In fact, "A Force to be Reckoned With" features not one but two of the franchise's many peripheral X-teams. Cable's special ops-style X-Force receives the bulk of the attention and a reference in the episode title — along with a fun custom opening animation — but X-Factor are the main antagonists of the episode.

The show's version of X-Factor is a government-affiliated team that consists of Havok, Polaris, Multiple Man, Strong Guy, and Wolfsbane. They busy themselves by hunting down and arresting mutants who are deemed to be dangers to society, and they're clearly no pushovers. They pose a legitimate danger to the X-Force, and their introduction scene alone shows them chasing and confronting a group of young mutants that includes powerhouses Quentin Quire and Monet St. Croix.

They're also seen apprehending Jono "Chamber" Starsmore, a mutant with psionic energy powers. The episode makes it very clear that the X-Factor's ideals are diametrically opposed to those of the X-Men. Jubilee quite justifiably roasts them to high heaven when they capture her, and Polaris is conflicted enough with the team's actions that she actually helps Jubilee escape.