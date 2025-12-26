What The Cast Of Marvel's X-Men '97 Looks Like In Real Life

While reboots are all the rage on the big screen — even if we feel like they're an insult to the original – TV seems to typically go a different route when reviving a dormant property. And that route is to just pick up where it previously left off. That was the approach used for "X-Men '97," so titled because it is positioned as the direct continuation of "X-Men: The Animated Series," after that show ended its original run in 1997. The reactions all seemed to say the same thing: "X-Men '97" not only did right by the original, but may have even surpassed it.

Most of the major characters from "X-Men: TAS" returned for "X-Men '97," though the passage of time meant that many of the roles be recast. That being said, a few originals did return to reprise their roles, which was definitely cool to see. But what do the actors, both the originals and the new ones, look like in real life?