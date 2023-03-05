Marvel Superteams Who Could Be The Next Guardians Of The Galaxy-Like Sleeper Hit

Before the debut of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, nobody could have seen the mega-hit the irreverent group of heroes would quickly become. Thanks to James Gunn's direction, a stellar cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista, and characters who were easy to root for despite being rough around the edges, the Guardians saga has become one of Marvel's most acclaimed and adored franchises.

To be clear, the original "Guardians of the Galaxy" that debuted in 1969 from Arnold Drake and Roy Thomas looks nothing like the version fans fell in love with in the MCU (although the original team members cameoed at the end of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"). That said, the film actually took inspiration from Andy Lanning and Dan Abnett's 2008 series, which first brought together all those lovable misfits like Rocket and Drax, whom have now — because of the movie — become household names. And if there's one lesson we can learn from the success of the film, it's that no Marvel team, no matter how obscure, is too weird to become a massive pop culture phenomenon.

That means that when we look at the array of quirky Marvel Comics super-teams from the pages, it's interesting to speculate which ones could be adapted into MCU sleeper hits. Here are a selection of beloved, strange, and underappreciated teams from the comics that could someday make the jump to superstardom in live-action.