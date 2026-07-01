The Obsession Connection You Missed In X-Men '97 Season 2

Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 1 — "Days of Past Future"

The post-credits scene at the end of "X-Men '97" Season 1 teased the introduction of Apocalypse (Ross Marquand), but the finale also separated the titular team and flung them into different eras. One group of X-Men is sent to the distant past, when Apocalypse wasn't the world-ending threat he becomes centuries later. Meanwhile, another team, consisting of Cyclops (Ray Chase) and Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), is sent into the far future. While there, the couple meets a young version of their son, Nathan Summers, who has a lot more to do in Season 2.

What many may not realize is that Nathan has a connection to the smash horror hit of 2026. Nathan is voiced by Michael Johnston, who plays Bear, the protagonist of "Obsession," which has blown everyone away at the box office. The film has made waves since it was released, earning over $334 million worldwide on a budget of under $1 million.

Johnston's having a very good year between "Obsession" and his role on "X-Men '97" as Nathan, who is destined to be the one to stop Apocalypse, according to a prophecy. That won't be until he becomes the powerful super-soldier Cable, but for now, Johnston brings a warm vulnerability to the character in stark contrast to the intense fighter we'll see later.