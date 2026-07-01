The Obsession Connection You Missed In X-Men '97 Season 2
Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 1 — "Days of Past Future"
The post-credits scene at the end of "X-Men '97" Season 1 teased the introduction of Apocalypse (Ross Marquand), but the finale also separated the titular team and flung them into different eras. One group of X-Men is sent to the distant past, when Apocalypse wasn't the world-ending threat he becomes centuries later. Meanwhile, another team, consisting of Cyclops (Ray Chase) and Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), is sent into the far future. While there, the couple meets a young version of their son, Nathan Summers, who has a lot more to do in Season 2.
What many may not realize is that Nathan has a connection to the smash horror hit of 2026. Nathan is voiced by Michael Johnston, who plays Bear, the protagonist of "Obsession," which has blown everyone away at the box office. The film has made waves since it was released, earning over $334 million worldwide on a budget of under $1 million.
Johnston's having a very good year between "Obsession" and his role on "X-Men '97" as Nathan, who is destined to be the one to stop Apocalypse, according to a prophecy. That won't be until he becomes the powerful super-soldier Cable, but for now, Johnston brings a warm vulnerability to the character in stark contrast to the intense fighter we'll see later.
Michael Johnston has a lengthy resume as a voice actor
After his star-making turn in "Obsession," it wouldn't be surprising to see Michael Johnston become a new horror wunderkind moving forward. But even if that doesn't materialize, he's already had a stellar career as a voice actor prior to starring in the supernatural blockbuster. His role on "X-Men '97" makes a lot more sense when you realize just how many cartoons and video games Johnston worked on before his face was known to everyone.
One of his biggest cash cows up to this point has been providing English dubs for anime characters. His voice can be heard in shows like "Assassination Classroom," "Tales of Zestiria the X," and "Akuma Kun." That voice work has also extended into video games. He plays Dante, also known as the Inhuman Inferno, in "Marvel's Avengers." He also has a role in the 2023 game "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," based on the iconic film.
In a delightful twist of fate, A24's reboot of "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" will be helmed by "Obsession" writer and director Curry Barker. The movie's still in early stages, so it remains to be seen whether Barker wants to collaborate with Johnston once more and bring him face to face with Leatherface, on the big screen this time.
"Obsession" may have been introduced Johnston to a lot more people, but it's fun to see how long he's been in the business with "X-Men '97" and beyond. And there are more movies and TV shows starring the cast of "Obsession" you can check out if you really want to dig deep into their filmographies.