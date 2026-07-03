5 Netflix Miniseries Way Better Than I Will Find You

This article contains discussions of addiction, domestic violence, and sexual assault.

If you're a fan of thriller writer Harlan Coben, you're probably aware that he has a whole collection of small-screen adaptations available to stream on Netflix. In June 2026, "I Will Find You," based on Coben's novel of the same name, hit the streamer — and brought audiences into a twisted, terrifying, and tense story about a man wrongfully imprisoned for the death of his young son. "I Will Find You" stars "Avatar" leading man Sam Worthington as David Burroughs, who's behind bars for the brutal murder of his own child ... but when his former sister-in-law and journalist Rachel Mills ("Severance" star and Emmy winner Britt Lower) shows him some evidence that indicates his son might be alive, David breaks out of prison and decides that he and Rachel must uncover the truth once and for all.

Here's the thing. There are a lot of limited series on Netflix, and a lot of them are very good. In fact, some of them are just better than "I Will Find You," with all due respect to the miniseries based on Coben's work. If you liked "I Will Find You" but want something of even higher quality, we've got you covered; from a super-buzzy chess drama to a show that filmed entirely in one take and took home an armload of Emmys for their effort, here are 5 Netflix miniseries better than "I Will Find You."