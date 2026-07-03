Why Josh Heuston's Justin Kohl Won't Return For Off Campus Season 2

Amazon Prime Video's ice hockey-themed romantic drama "Off Campus" became something of a global phenomenon with its first season, so it's hardly a surprise that more is on the way. While we will quite likely have to do with other shows like "Off Campus" for a while before Season 2 hits the platform, we already know something about it — and said something isn't good for fans of Justin Kohl. Josh Heuston's character will not be returning to the cast of "Off Campus."

Heuston won't be available for the sophomore season for undisclosed reasons. However, the good news is that the show isn't closing the door on him coming back at some point in the future. "Off Campus" producer and writer Louise Levy confirmed in an interview with TV Guide that Heuston won't be back — at least, for now: "We don't have him [available] next season, but never say never."

Justin is a musician who acts as a catalyst for the first season's central romance between hockey jock Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) and music student Hannah Wells (Ella Bright). Hannah and Garrett start interacting in part because she wants Justin to notice her, but things soon take a surprising turn when it turns out that she and Garrett have far more in common than they expected. Since he still has his own romance to explore from Elle Kennedy's "Off Campus" book series, fans would no doubt love to see Justin back.