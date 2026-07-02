5 TV Workplace Comedies Way Better Than The Office

While most of us hate to work, the world can't seem to get enough of workplace comedies like "The Office," the U.S. adaptation of its U.K. counterpart that would change television forever, heralding the dawn of a new era of cringe comedy-infused mockumentaries. Under the questionable but heartfelt leadership of World's Best Boss Michael Scott (Steve Carell), the staff of Dunder-Mifflin Paper Company's Scranton branch kept the wheels of paper capitalism turning. One minute, paper salesman Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) was JELL-O-ifying Dwight Schrute's (Rainn Wilson) stapler — the next, he was falling in love with doodling receptionist Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer).

There's just something about watching fictional characters make the most of their daily work lives — finding a friend to share knowing looks with through unbearable meetings, engaging in good-natured pranks that somehow don't result in any firing or lawsuits. If nine seasons of "The Office" wasn't nearly enough heartwarming, hilarious workplace comedy magic for you, we've got you covered. From the writer's room to the surgical bay, here are five workplace comedies superior to "The Office" to add to your must-watch list.