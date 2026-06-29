Why Alura In-Ze From Supergirl Looks So Familiar

A Cannes Film Festival best actress award winner (for "Little Joe" in 2019), Emily Beecham has appeared in a wide variety of movies and TV shows since 2006. Horror fans no doubt took note when she played Karen in Juan Carlos Fresnadillo's zombie horror film "28 Weeks Later," while film buffs familiar with the Coen brothers will remember her as Dierdre from the 2016 show business satire "Hail, Caesar!" In 2021, she played Catherine in the Disney villain origin story "Cruella," helmed by "Supergirl" director Craig Gillespie, and the following year saw her in the lead role of Maura Franklin in Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese's regrettably short-lived "Dark" follow-up "1899," which ended with a crazy cliffhanger.

In an interview with Digital Spy UK, Beecham shared her thoughts about "Supergirl," and it was clear that she appreciated her time on the project. "I think it will genuinely be really good," Beecham said. "I think Craig Gillespie is always a brilliant director. He's really spontaneous and fun and funny. He's a little bit unexpected." Beecham also had plenty of good things to say about Milly Alcock. "I love Milly. She's so great," she said. "She's a spontaneous actress as well. Very instinctual."

"Supergirl" is now playing in theaters.