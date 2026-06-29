Why Alura In-Ze From Supergirl Looks So Familiar
"Supergirl" may have bombed at the box office for various reasons, but its casting certainly wasn't one of them, as its performances were on point across the board. From Milly Alcock shining as Supergirl to Jason Momoa looking like a perfect Lobo, there really are no weak spots on the movie's acting front. The film's penchant for perfecting casting extends well beyond the main characters, too. As a whole, "Supergirl" is packed with "wow, they reallymade a cool choice for the role" actors, from Matthias Schoenaerts ("Bullhead," "The Danish Girl") as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills to David Krumholtz ("Numb3rs," "Oppenheimer,") as Kara Zor-El's father, Zor-El.
This same casting philosophy extends to Kara's mother, Alura, who might just be the best example of the film's tactical actor choices. Alura is played by Emily Beecham, whom you've no doubt seen in a number of movies and TV shows before.
Emily Beecham is an award-winning actress with credits to spare
A Cannes Film Festival best actress award winner (for "Little Joe" in 2019), Emily Beecham has appeared in a wide variety of movies and TV shows since 2006. Horror fans no doubt took note when she played Karen in Juan Carlos Fresnadillo's zombie horror film "28 Weeks Later," while film buffs familiar with the Coen brothers will remember her as Dierdre from the 2016 show business satire "Hail, Caesar!" In 2021, she played Catherine in the Disney villain origin story "Cruella," helmed by "Supergirl" director Craig Gillespie, and the following year saw her in the lead role of Maura Franklin in Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese's regrettably short-lived "Dark" follow-up "1899," which ended with a crazy cliffhanger.
In an interview with Digital Spy UK, Beecham shared her thoughts about "Supergirl," and it was clear that she appreciated her time on the project. "I think it will genuinely be really good," Beecham said. "I think Craig Gillespie is always a brilliant director. He's really spontaneous and fun and funny. He's a little bit unexpected." Beecham also had plenty of good things to say about Milly Alcock. "I love Milly. She's so great," she said. "She's a spontaneous actress as well. Very instinctual."
"Supergirl" is now playing in theaters.