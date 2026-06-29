Why Krem From Supergirl Looks So Familiar

"Supergirl" villain Krem corrects one recurring flaw from Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe. Instead of a big, boring CGI beast, he's a flesh and blood human (well, alien) who likes a good snack and simply goes around doing villainy — in his case, human trafficking and killing people. In addition to this welcome choice of presentation, the movie knew precisely who to cast in the role to convey maximum derangement from the character.

Krem of the Yellow Hills is played by Matthias Schoenaerts, who might get less to do than a truly iconic villain should, but makes up for it by using every second of his screen time to maximum effect. Though obscure, Krem is the perfect opponent for Milly Alcock's shining Supergirl – and while "Supergirl" reviews have been worse than we expected, it's not hard to see that we may very well be hearing plenty more from Schoenaerts. In fact, he's already amassed a pretty impressive CV that combines artsy Euro cinema with the finest blockbuster traditions. Here's where you may have seen Matthias Schoenaerts before.