Why Krem From Supergirl Looks So Familiar
"Supergirl" villain Krem corrects one recurring flaw from Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe. Instead of a big, boring CGI beast, he's a flesh and blood human (well, alien) who likes a good snack and simply goes around doing villainy — in his case, human trafficking and killing people. In addition to this welcome choice of presentation, the movie knew precisely who to cast in the role to convey maximum derangement from the character.
Krem of the Yellow Hills is played by Matthias Schoenaerts, who might get less to do than a truly iconic villain should, but makes up for it by using every second of his screen time to maximum effect. Though obscure, Krem is the perfect opponent for Milly Alcock's shining Supergirl – and while "Supergirl" reviews have been worse than we expected, it's not hard to see that we may very well be hearing plenty more from Schoenaerts. In fact, he's already amassed a pretty impressive CV that combines artsy Euro cinema with the finest blockbuster traditions. Here's where you may have seen Matthias Schoenaerts before.
Matthias Schoenaerts's star has been shining since he was young
Simply saying that Matthias Schoenaerts got a great start in screen acting would be a wildly dramatic understatement. His very first project, Belgian period biopic "Daens" (1992), was nominated for the Academy Award for best foreign language film. Since then, the actor — who is Belgian himself — has worked steadily, appearing in multiple projects most years.
Schoenaerts started attracting more and more attention over time. One of his most noteworthy movies, Jacques Audiard's romantic drama "Rust and Bone," dropped in 2012. In 2015, he played Hans Axgil in Tom Hooper's artist period drama "The Danish Girl," and in 2018 he ventured on Hollywood spy thriller territory in Francis Lawrence's "Red Sparrow," opposite Jennifer Lawrence and Joel Edgerton. He also plays Booker in the Charlize Theron Netflix action flic "The Old Guard" and its sequel, "The Old Guard 2." On the small screen, he's starred as the titular character in the Sky Atlantic Western show "Django."
"Supergirl" is now playing in theaters.