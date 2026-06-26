Supergirl's Villain Corrects One Recurring Flaw From Zack Snyder's DC Universe

The DC Extended Universe struggled on many levels. The box office highs of this franchise (via titles like "Wonder Woman" and "Aquaman") were tremendously lofty and gave the DC brand some of the most influential superhero movies of all time. On the other hand, especially in the 2020s, the Snyder-era DCEU kept tripping over itself with flops like "The Flash" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." It's no wonder Warner Bros. opted to reboot this entire saga with the DC Universe, which kicked off (in the movie realm at least) with July 2025's "Superman." Following up that motion picture is "Supergirl," which sees Kara Zor-El/Supergirl (Milly Alcock) going on a crusade against the film's primary villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts).

Inevitably, the DC Universe's movies and TV shows will feature elements that feel like responses to details across the entire DCEU timeline. With "Supergirl" villain Krem, it feels like director Craig Gillespie was offering a rebuke and an improvement over an especially frustrating recurring DCEU shortcoming. This franchise's titles, like "Suicide Squad" and "Black Adam," were always deploying underwhelming CG villains for their respective finales. The interesting elements that do come through on Krem, meanwhile, are made possible by him just being a guy covered in prosthetics.

That isn't enough to make Krem as imposing as Heath Ledger's Joker. However, this non-digitized foe does provide a welcome counterpoint to one of the DCEU's most irritating and inescapable shortcomings.