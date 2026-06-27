Eric Dane's Underrated Post-Apocalyptic Series Is Finding New Fans On Netflix

TV apocalypses are a dime a dozen, but not many of them imagine the end of the world on the high seas. "The Last Ship" takes place on an Arctic-bound naval destroyer called the USS Nathan James, shortly after a devastating pandemic wipes out over 80% of the world's population. Former "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane leads the series as the ship's commanding officer, Tom Chandler, who needs to maintain peace and stability long enough for virologist Doctor Rachel Scott (Rhona Mitra) to develop a cure.

"The Last Ship" is one of the best shows for fans of "The Walking Dead" to watch after they've finished bingeing their way through that zombie apocalypse. The show originally aired on TNT from 2014 through 2018, but it's finding a second life via streaming. "The Last Ship" was one of the most-streamed shows on Netflix in June 2026, and new fans are discovering that it offers a refreshing take on the post-apocalyptic genre.