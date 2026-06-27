Eric Dane's Underrated Post-Apocalyptic Series Is Finding New Fans On Netflix
TV apocalypses are a dime a dozen, but not many of them imagine the end of the world on the high seas. "The Last Ship" takes place on an Arctic-bound naval destroyer called the USS Nathan James, shortly after a devastating pandemic wipes out over 80% of the world's population. Former "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane leads the series as the ship's commanding officer, Tom Chandler, who needs to maintain peace and stability long enough for virologist Doctor Rachel Scott (Rhona Mitra) to develop a cure.
"The Last Ship" is one of the best shows for fans of "The Walking Dead" to watch after they've finished bingeing their way through that zombie apocalypse. The show originally aired on TNT from 2014 through 2018, but it's finding a second life via streaming. "The Last Ship" was one of the most-streamed shows on Netflix in June 2026, and new fans are discovering that it offers a refreshing take on the post-apocalyptic genre.
Eric Dane left Grey's Anatomy for the apocalypse
Fans of Eric Dane likely first discovered him on "Grey's Anatomy." Dane played Dr. Mark Sloan on the series from the second season through the ninth, and his exit came as a big surprise for fans. If it weren't for "The Last Ship," Dr. Sloan might still be alive and well because the TNT series is the real reason Dane walked away from "Grey's Anatomy." In a 2013 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dane explained his decision, saying, "I loved doing 'Grey's Anatomy.' I would have done it until the final episode, but this was something I couldn't pass up."
Dane — who passed away in February 2026 — made a good move, as "The Last Ship" ran for five seasons on TNT with him in the lead. Today Netflix subscribers are discovering that it's one of a handful of fantastic post-apocalypse shows that no one talks about anymore, while a whole new batch of fans are learning that there was more to Eric Dane than just Mark "McSteamy" Sloan.