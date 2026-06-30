10 Best Live-Action Marvel Movies, According To Letterboxd

It took a while for live-action Marvel movies to become a staple at typical multiplexes. While live-action DC movies existed before the 1980s — thanks to Superman and Batman projects headlined by Christopher Reeve and Adam West, respectively — before 1995, live-action theatrical Marvel features were scarce. Only the occasional "Howard the Duck" or direct-to-video project like "The Punisher" reflected the idea that Marvel Comics characters could even exist as live-action features. 1998's "Blade" helped positively reinforce that notion, while the 21st century has been brimming with hit Marvel movie adaptations.

Numerous examples of these films open in theaters everywhere and inspire a wide range of reactions from audiences. Naturally, moviegoers from all walks of life have taken to the popular website Letterboxd to register their responses to these pop culture dominating properties. Sometimes, this has been to express disdain for titles like 2015's "Fantastic Four." Other times, it's to sing the praises of a certain translation of Marvel characters into live-action storytelling. The latter case is all over the 10 live-action Marvel movie adaptations with the highest user ratings on Letterboxd. These 10 motion pictures (ranked below from lowest to highest Letterboxd user rating) reflect the qualities that people associate with the best Marvel or general superhero movies. The sheer number of beloved films on this list reflects how far Marvel's comics have come in their live-action cinema exploits.