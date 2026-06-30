10 Best Live-Action Marvel Movies, According To Letterboxd
It took a while for live-action Marvel movies to become a staple at typical multiplexes. While live-action DC movies existed before the 1980s — thanks to Superman and Batman projects headlined by Christopher Reeve and Adam West, respectively — before 1995, live-action theatrical Marvel features were scarce. Only the occasional "Howard the Duck" or direct-to-video project like "The Punisher" reflected the idea that Marvel Comics characters could even exist as live-action features. 1998's "Blade" helped positively reinforce that notion, while the 21st century has been brimming with hit Marvel movie adaptations.
Numerous examples of these films open in theaters everywhere and inspire a wide range of reactions from audiences. Naturally, moviegoers from all walks of life have taken to the popular website Letterboxd to register their responses to these pop culture dominating properties. Sometimes, this has been to express disdain for titles like 2015's "Fantastic Four." Other times, it's to sing the praises of a certain translation of Marvel characters into live-action storytelling. The latter case is all over the 10 live-action Marvel movie adaptations with the highest user ratings on Letterboxd. These 10 motion pictures (ranked below from lowest to highest Letterboxd user rating) reflect the qualities that people associate with the best Marvel or general superhero movies. The sheer number of beloved films on this list reflects how far Marvel's comics have come in their live-action cinema exploits.
10. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
In 2007, before even "Iron Man" was out, Marvel Studios fixture Kevin Feige was well aware that, conceptually, launching Captain America as a massive movie star was going to be tricky in the 21st century cultural landscape. For Feige, the key to making Captain America click in the modern world was leaning into the incongruence of this World War II superhero existing in the modern era in a way that echoed the character's 1960s comics reintroduction. That element didn't get heavily emphasized in 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger," since that project turned out to be a 1940s period piece. However, for the character's second solo big screen outing, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) would finally confront 21st century America.
"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" forced Rogers to navigate a grim and morally complex status quo harkening back to real world developments like WikiLeaks or America's increasing reliance on surveillance technology. Those qualities made "Winter Soldier" both a noticeably different beast compared to "First Avenger," and a feature that Letterboxd users swooned for to the tune of a 3.8 average rating. Granted, many reviews on this site are folks going gaga for the homoerotic tension between Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
However, the crisp fight choreography and deeply enjoyable rapport between the various "Winter Soldier" cast members also bolstered this title's Letterboxd reputation. Having Robert Redford around as a memorable villain didn't hurt either. Feige's instincts that Captain America should directly deal with modern turmoil turned out to be spot on.
9. Iron Man
In some ways, 2008's "Iron Man," the launchpad for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, has aged fascinatingly. For one thing, villain Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges) lights up a cigar after a tense press conference, an unimaginable action now that Disney has forbidden smoking from appearing in its features. More frustratingly, a transphobic joke delivered by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) to Colonel Rhodes (Terrence Howard) is one of several MCU moments that didn't age well. Meanwhile, the comparatively restrained scope of this title pales to modern MCU outings, where even "Ant-Man" storylines have to be gargantuan multiverse adventures.
Despite the qualities (both troubling and banal) that make "Iron Man" so far removed from modern Marvel projects, Letterboxd users continue to heap positive marks on this feature. In addition to a deluge of reviews waxing poetic on the joys of Tony Stark as a character, many positive Letterboxd write-ups for this title hail the simpler structure and ambitions of "Iron Man." Rather than an overdose of spectacle, "Iron Man" has narrative sensibilities skewing more towards characterization and showing Stark gradually embracing his Iron Man persona. There's also recurring affectionate nostalgia for the core traits of 2000s superhero movies scattered across these reviews.
Equally prominent across the Letterboxd diary entries informing the 3.8 average rating of "Iron Man" is shock over how far the MCU has come since this 2008 production. Long before the days of "Werewolf by Night" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," there was this smash hit.
8. Guardians of the Galaxy
"Guardians of the Galaxy" has infiltrated all corners of American pop culture ever since its 2014 debut. "Galaxy" writer and director James Gunn was once an oddball choice to helm a PG-13 Disney movie, given his track record of low-budget R-rated genre fare. Now, he's the head of DC Studios and one of the biggest superhero movie filmmakers ever. Chris Pratt had also never headlined a movie before "Galaxy," and now he's an inescapable action movie staple. Superhero movies deploying vintage pop song needle drops was rare before "Galaxy;" today, it's practically a prerequisite for superhero features like "Supergirl" and "Deadpool" to channel the vibes of Peter Quill (Pratt) dancing to "Come and Get Your Love."
"Galaxy" has endured as one of the most influential superhero movies of all time. Yet, beneath all those cultural ripple effects is the original 2014 feature that Letterboxd users can't get enough of, as seen by its strong 3.8 average rating on the site. Many prolific users on this site, including video essayist and filmmaker Patrick Willems, commend Gunn for imbuing "Galaxy" with significantly more pizzazz than a typical MCU outing. The fact that this production got viewers so invested in conceptually goofy CGI characters like Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) is another core trait underscoring its positive Letterboxd reputation.
The enthusiasm for this inaugural adventure clearly hasn't wavered since its release. No wonder this particular MCU entry has such an outsized impact on pop culture.
7. Spider-Man: No Way Home
As will become clear as this list goes on, Letterboxd users love the "Spider-Man" movies. That's not surprising, given how enduringly beloved Spider-Man is as a character, not to mention the glorious reputation attached to this saga's most acclaimed entries. It's unsurprising, then, that "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which collided so many different corners of the "Spider-Man" features, would have a tremendously positive Letterboxd reputation. Whether you're an "Amazing Spider-Man" devotee, a Tobey Maguire aficionado, or emphasize Tom Holland's web-crawler above all others, there's plenty here to enjoy.
"No Way Home" stirred up enough enthusiasm from Letterboxd users that it was even initially the highest rated movie of 2021 on the site. In the years since Letterboxd's 2021 Year in Review went up, arthouse titles from that year, like "A Night of Knowing Nothing" and "The Souvenir: Part II," have garnered more viewers and surpassed "No Way Home" among 2021 films on Letterboxd. Losing that title, though, hasn't diminished the immense enthusiasm running rampant across its reviews (which inform its 3.8 average rating). This site's denizens adored, among other virtues, the deeply entertaining interactions between the three different incarnations of Spider-Man, as well as the achingly bittersweet ending.
Many of these Letterboxd reviews also highlighted the joys of Willem Dafoe returning as the Green Goblin, with the actor not missing a beat after years away from the role. Among other feats, the Letterboxd following for "No Way Home" illustrates how people just can't get enough of Spidey.
6. Spider-Man
"Who am I? You sure you want to know? The story of my life is not for the faint of heart. If somebody said it was a happy little tale... if somebody told you I was just your average ordinary guy, not a care in the world... somebody lied." With those lines, director Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" got underway. This endearingly old-school and unabashedly sincere summer blockbuster gave this Marvel hero something special with his first proper big-budget live-action movie. "Spider-Man" fully embraced the '60s iteration of this character, complete with his vibrant costume and each of his supporting characters (namely J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson) realized with all their maximalist qualities intact.
Letterboxd reviews for "Spider-Man," which contributed to the film's 3.9 average rating, often just boil down to people quoting their favorite parts of the movie, like Willem Dafoe's Norman Osborn reaffirming how he's a scientist himself or the noises Peter Parker tries making to instigate his organic webbing. It's like the movie's quality is already so legendary and well-known that all there's left to do is revel in the most memorable "Spider-Man" lines. The reviews that do break down what works about "Spider-Man," though, are effusive on its ability to deliver such enthrallingly fun entertainment.
Whether it's Danny Elfman's transportive score, the zippy action sequences, or the ultra-sincere emotional beats, "Spider-Man" is magnificently fun. Peter Parker's story "is not for the faint of heart," sure, but it does make for a movie that many on Letterboxd adore.
5. Spider-Man 2
"Spider-Man 2" is held in high esteem by so many. Decades after its release and so many other live-action comic book movies, countless outlets and artists have hailed it as the pinnacle of comic book cinema. Director Sam Raimi's second go-around helming a "Spider-Man" installment is easily viewed as one of the best superhero movies ever created, but why? What qualities make "Spider-Man 2" such a sublime concoction? The euphoric Letterboxd reviews for the film (which underpin its 3.9 average rating) provide a vivid portrait of why this 2004 blockbuster has garnered the reputation it has.
For starters, "Spider-Man 2," like so many of the best superhero films, has a great villain. Alfred Molina's Doc Ock is a transfixing creation revered by many Letterboxd reviewers. Meanwhile, the way "Spider-Man 2" deftly juggles so many storylines, from classical superhero shenanigans to a vengeful Harry Osborn (James Franco) to Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) temporarily losing his superpowers, has also made it a winner for many. After all, countless subsequent superhero titles were hoisted by their own overcrowded scripts. "Spider-Man 2," meanwhile, showed entertainment and emotional impact could still exist in screenplays crammed full of characters.
The lively camerawork and editing utilized for the unforgettable action sequences (especially one set piece set on a train) have only amplified the praise surrounding "Spider-Man 2." In every way imaginable, this production exemplifies everything "Spider-Man" installments could be. Peter Parker may be "brilliant, but lazy," but "Spider-Man 2" is just straight-up brilliant.
4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
The 10 biggest mistakes Marvel made after "Avengers: Endgame" ensured that, by mid-2023, the general public had severely cooled to the entire MCU experiment. Titles like "Secret Invasion" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," among others, had diluted and even outright exhausted enthusiasm for this endeavor. However, even in the middle of one of this franchise's most tumultuous years, writer and director James Gunn still managed to knock it out of the park with his conclusion to the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy. Gunn bidding farewell to Rocket Raccoon and pals produced a finale that scored an average Letterboxd rating of 4.0.
Part of that immense praise came from Gunn's willingness to get really dark within the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" script. His unflinching approach to the most brutal storytelling elements (particularly when it came to Rocket's backstory) made the uplifting depictions of found family and emotionally cathartic sequences extra impactful. After making several costly superhero movies, Gunn had also grown quite assured behind the camera, another quality informing the positive "Vol. 3" reception. Bradley Cooper's richly human voice-over work as Rocket was yet another element that solidified "Vol. 3" as a winner in the eyes of many Letterboxd users.
The fact that this project was so much more cohesive and emotionally engaging than many other MCU movies and TV shows launching around the same time couldn't have hurt either. "Vol. 3" provided a stirring final chorus to these cosmic heroes.
3. Avengers: Endgame
As if obliterating scores of box office records wasn't enough, "Avengers: Endgame" also packed a wallop in its audience reception. The film secured an A+ CinemaScore grade from opening night moviegoers, only the third time in history an MCU motion picture scored that CinemaScore mark. It was a testament to how much "Endgame" pulled off in its mammoth runtime that audiences were immediately so enamored with this project. All the expectations in the world were laid on this "ending" to an era of superhero movie storytelling. And judging by that A+, "Endgame" actually pulled off the kind of conclusion so many other franchises and TV shows could only dream of.
Much like Thanos (Josh Brolin), a positive Letterboxd reputation (complete with a 4.0 average rating) was inevitable after "Endgame" snagged such a great CinemaScore rating. Many of these reviews carry an awestruck tone as Letterboxd users marinate over how towering and impactful this movie was on the big screen. The impactfulness of the biggest emotional moments was also a recurring sentiment across these reviews. Most of all, the "Endgame" Letterboxd reviews crystallize how deeply attached so many moviegoers grew to these MCU superheroes.
After all, numerous Letterboxd write-ups for this title just boil down to people talking about how much they adore Thor, Tony Stark, and other "Avengers" mainstays. Doing right by those characters ensured that "Endgame" scored immensely positive audience responses, both on opening night and in the long run.
2. Avengers: Infinity War
In the late 2010s, it was initially clear which of the two "Avengers" movies helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo was better received. In terms of general critical reception, "Avengers: Endgame" had noticeably better reviews than "Avengers: Infinity War." The more compact cast of "Endgame" and its bigger emotional beats, among other virtues, had won people over even compared to the largely warm reviews that greeted "Infinity War." However, in recent years, the idea has begun turning in favor of the Thanos-centric (Josh Brolin) "Infinity War." Even the Letterboxd community has bestowed "Infinity War" with the same 4.0 average user rating as "Endgame."
If the Letterboxd reviews for "Infinity War" are any indication, a key element of this project that has helped it garner such a big fanbase is its ending where nearly all of the major Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes are wiped out. The ending of "Infinity War" has always been noteworthy for ending things on such a downer note, but it seems to have especially struck a chord with Letterboxd users. Meanwhile, Brolin's Thanos performance also garnered major lauds from this website's denizens, while users like "Anora" director Sean Baker commended the Russo Brothers on their skills with executing action sequences.
Above all else, though, "Infinity War" being so dedicated to shattering the hearts of MCU devotees is the movie's core element underpinning its illustrious Letterboxd reputation. The online debate on whether "Infinity War" or "Endgame" is better will eternally endure. On Letterboxd, though, there's apparently a victor.
1. Logan
Hugh Jackman was never the same after "X-Men" began playing in theaters and introduced audiences to the idea of the star portraying the mutant anti-hero Wolverine. Not only did this project solidify Jackman as a movie star, but it also ensured he'd be playing Wolverine in countless productions for decades to come. Even his grand "X-Men" swan song, the gritty, R-rated "Logan," wasn't the end of his Wolverine stint thanks to his 2024 comeback in "Deadpool & Wolverine." Even if he popped those claws on once more after "Logan," though, this James Mangold directorial effort has stuck around in people's mind as an especially affecting and impactful take on a superhero movie.
With a 4.1 Letterboxd score, "Logan" secured a barrage of positive reviews expressing astonishment at how weepy this emotionally raw endeavor left them. Beyond just quoting especially tender "Logan" lines or recapping the film's most bittersweet moments, other Letterboxd reviews positively compare the project to other acclaimed pieces of art like "No Country for Old Men" and "The Last of Us." Jackman's grizzled and exceedingly vulnerable work as Wolverine also appears constantly across the most euphoric Letterboxd assessments of "Logan."
Equally prominent amongst these reviews are comments about how much better "Logan" is compared to typical superhero films. Given the uniquely bleak aesthetic of this project, not to mention the fact that it offers a definitive ending (rather than mid-credit sequel teases), "Logan" certainly stands out amongst its Marvel cinema brethren. That reality ensured "Logan" is Letterboxd's live-action Marvel movie champ.