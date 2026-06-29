House Of The Dragon: How Does Aemond Targaryen Die In The Book?

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" and "Fire & Blood" by George R.R. Martin

Anyone who's watched "House of the Dragon," the spin-off and prequel to "Game of Thrones" that uses George R.R. Martin's book "Fire & Blood" as its source material, loves to hate Aemond Targaryen. Played sneeringly by Ewan Mitchell, this second-born son of Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) — who's behind his equally odious brother Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) when it comes to the line of succession — thirsts for power. That's probably why, as a child, Aemond secretly and steathily tames the massive and ancient Vhagar and claims her as his own to look like the biggest, baddest guy in the room. His eyepatch also isn't an accessory; during a childhood fight with his half-siblings and cousins, he was caught in the eye with a knife and adopted a sapphire eye in its stead. So how does he die?

We haven't seen, as of this writing, Aemond's bitter end on "House of the Dragon" yet, but here's what we have seen. During the Season 1 finale, a dragonback battle against his own kin — Lucerys "Luke" Velaryon (Elliott Grihault), son of Alicent's enemy, step-daughter, and former best friend Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) results in the death of both Luke and his dragon. In Season 2, we watch him attempt to kill his own brother during the Battle of Rook's Rest (which doesn't work, but does result in Aegon becoming injured and disfigured). As Season 3 continues — and eventually, when we see the fourth and final season — we'll have to see what happens to Aemond. If you've read "Fire & Blood," though, you already know his fate ... and how it's intertwined with that of his uncle Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).