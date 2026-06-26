Glen Powell's Overlooked Serial Killer Movie Is Taking Over HBO Max Charts

Glen Powell is, without question, one of Hollywood's brightest young stars ... but for some reason, his 2026 serial killer flick "How to Make a Killing," written and directed by John Patton Ford with the 1949 movie "Kind Hearts and Coronets" as its inspiration, didn't make a killing when it released by A24 in March. So what is it about, and why should you check it out?

Told as Powell's character Becket Redfellow chats with a priest as he (Becket, not the priest) sits on death row and awaits his execution, "How to Make a Killing" explains how a young Becket was told, by his dying mother, that he should fight for a life he deserves. Unfortunately, what that means for Becket is that, when he grows up, he figures out he might be eligible to collect the massive Redfellow inheritance ... and sets out to systematically murder every family member who stands between him and the $28 billion windfall. Along the way, he discovers a surprising opponent: his childhood friend Julia Steinway (Margaret Qualley), who's also a schemer looking for a huge payout.

"How to Make a Killing," which is performing well on HBO Max (per FlixPatrol), didn't really make a splash when it initially came out — it actually flopped at the box office, making just $21 million on a $15 million budget — and unfortunately, critics weren't exactly wild about this Powell vehicle either. So what did they have to say?