Toy Story 5 Feels Like A Sequel To A Different Pixar Franchise

Contains spoilers for "Toy Story 5"

Once a critically acclaimed movie starts getting sequels, there's always a fear that the stories are going to get stuck in a creative rut, especially if that first film becomes a cultural phenomenon. Thankfully, the "Toy Story" series has been able to maintain a consistent level of quality with each installment. "Toy Story 5," which Looper's Reuben Baron reviews as an uneven but charming Pixar sequel, largely stays true to the series' longstanding tradition of these beloved characters learning things about themselves in relation to the children that play with them.

The circumstances that set them off on their adventures, however, are always different, with the latest revolving around the impact of physical toys amid the rise of multi-use electronic devices like Lilypad (Greta Lee). It makes for a solid "Toy Story" movie that also secretly works as a thematic follow-up to "Inside Out."

"Toy Story 5" sees cowgirl Jessie (Joan Cusack) taking on a leadership position following Woody's (Tom Hanks) mission to rescue lost toys at the end of the last film. As such, she's compelled by a responsibility to protect her owner Bonnie (Scarlett Spears) at all costs. Tension arises, however, when Lilypad becomes Bonnie's go-to toy. Jessie's concern of how this always-online friendship will affect Bonnie ultimately leads her to get separated, and only through finding a compromise with Lilypad is she able to make her way home again. At the same time, we see Bonnie grappling with her social standing as a result of still playing with her toys. It's an "Inside Out" movie by any other name.