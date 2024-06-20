Things Only Adults Notice In Inside Out 2

Contains spoilers for "Inside Out 2"

Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" is a touching and funny coming-of-age film. Like its predecessor, 2015's "Inside Out," the movie follows young Riley Andersen (Kensington Tallman) as she navigates a big life change. In "Inside Out 2," it's puberty, and the looming threat of Riley and her best friends going to different high schools. It's a moving, visually delightful reminder that Riley needs a full complement of emotions to be her true self.

The comparatively simple Emotions that piloted kid Riley in "Inside Out" are still led by Joy (Amy Poehler) in "Inside Out 2," but the sequel introduces new Emotions for Riley's next phase of life: Anxiety (Maya Hawke) and Envy (Ayo Edebiri) start to have as much influence over Riley as Joy and Sadness (Phyllis Smith), for better or worse. Riley hits puberty with high drama and mood swings perhaps more recognizable to parents and older viewers than most of the movie's younger audience members.

While it's very much a child-friendly movie, parts of "Inside Out 2" (which blew everyone away at the box office) will speak to adults in ways that kids won't get just yet. But which parts of the movie are we talking about, exactly? Here are the things that only grown-ups will notice when watching "Inside Out 2."