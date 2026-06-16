Toy Story 5 Review: Woody And Buzz Return For An Uneven But Charming Pixar Sequel

So we all understand Pixar's never gonna stop making these movies, right? "Toy Story 3" felt like the ideal ending to one of best movie trilogies of all time, but they kept going. "Toy Story 4" ended with another heartfelt goodbye that could have served as a beautiful coda, but they still kept going. We can ignore "Lightyear" because everyone does. And now with "Toy Story 5," they're not even pretending this is the end. There's no finality, just a continuing cycle. Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), and Jessie (Joan Cusack) will be here long after we're all dead. Hopefully they end up in WALL-E's human relics collection rather than in his trash cubes.

My takeaway from "Toy Story 5" is that the series is in good hands and that it's also not as much for me anymore. And that's a good thing! If this series is to continue, it needs to be for the kids and parents of today rather than for nostalgic childless millennials. It's not that the movie lacks appeal to my demographic — you don't push so hard at the memory of "When She Loved Me" if you aren't trying to bring tears to my eyes. But I also get that part of the reason it has to push so hard is to catch up kids who weren't even alive when the other movies came out.

"Toy Story 5" adapts the franchise's traditional themes to a new threat. As in the first film, the favorite toy fears new competition, and like the second and third, the toys all have to confront the reality that their kids either will or already have outgrown them. What's new here is that the competition is a children's tablet, Lilypad (Greta Lee), and the big new concern is that technology is forcing kids to grow up too fast. The resulting drama makes a smart case for the virtues of traditional playtime, though the logic of how our high-tech antagonist works within the Toy Story universe will leave adult viewers with questions.