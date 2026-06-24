5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like I Will Find You
Based on a novel by the wildly popular thriller and crime writer Harlan Coben, "I Will Find you" is yet another fantastic series from Netflix. So what is it about, and what should you watch if you find yourself absolutely gripped by this drama?
"I Will Find You" stars "Avatar" leading man Sam Worthington — out of the blue makeup this time — as David Burroughs, a man accused of killing his young son, Matthew, in the most brutal possible fashion who's subsequently convicted and put behind bars in a prison in Maine. When his former sister-in-law Rachel Mills ("Severance" star and Emmy winner Britt Lower) comes to visit him and shows him a picture of a young boy who looks exactly like Matthew, but just a few years older. Determined to find the child that's potentially his long-lost son Matthew and prove his innocence in the process, David enlists Rachel's help ... and in the pilot episode, he breaks out of prison to go looking for Matthew.
So what should you watch if you just breezed through all of "I Will Find You" and you need another intense crime drama? Good news! We've got you covered. From other shows that center on the wrongly accused to harrowing stories about missing children, here are five thrilling, devastating, and compulsively watchable shows to watch once you finish "I Will Find You."
Defending Jacob
An Apple TV series that, like "I Will Find You," is based on a best-selling novel, "Defending Jacob" is a standout legal drama that will hook you from beginning to end. Adapted from William Landay's 2012 book of the same name and helmed by showrunner Mark Bomback ("Dawn of the Planet of the Apes") and director Morten Tyldum ("The Imitation Game"), the 2020 miniseries "Defending Jacob" stars Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Chris Evans as Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney whose son Jacob (Jaeden Martell) is accused of murder at the young age of 14. Alongside his wife Laurie (Michelle Dockery), Andy tries to make sense of his new reality, where he's forced to genuinely wonder if his son is capable of truly dark deeds.
With a supporting cast that includes luminaries like Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, and even Oscar winner J.K. Simmons, "Defending Jacob" is an unsettling look at one family's search for the truth ... even though it's a truth they might rather keep buried. Plus, you won't want to miss this story's shocking twist ending; you'll be absolutely floored by the time the credits roll on the final episode.
Presumed Innocent
You might remember the 1990 movie, "Presumed Innocent," which is an adaptation of Scott Turow's book of the same name and stars Harrison Ford and Brian Dennehy — and if you're a fan of that film, you should check out the Apple TV adaptation that released in 2024. In the first season of the small-screen version of "Presumed Innocent," which has become an anthology series that adapts different crime thrillers throughout each season, we meet Jake Gyllenhaal's Rusty Sabich, a prosecutor who finds himself in hot water after he's accused of having an affair with and subsequently murdering one of his coworkers, Carolyn Polhemus (future Oscar nominee and "Backrooms" star Renate Reinsve). As the people in Rusty's life, including his scorned wife Barbara (Ruth Negga), his daughter Jaden (Chase Infiniti) and his attorney Raymond Horgan (Bill Camp) try to unravel precisely what happened to Carolyn, you'll find yourself completely hooked as the entire mystery unfolds.
"Presumed Innocent" is yet another fantastic legal thriller from Apple TV, and as an anthology, you might even see one of your favorite thriller books adapted for this Emmy-nominated series at some point. If "I Will Find You" left you guessing and gasping, you'll definitely love "Presumed Innocent."
Mare of Easttown
Armed with a Delaware County accent, a low ponytail, and a ton of flannels and hoodies, Kate Winslet brings the lead character Mare Sheehan to life in the critically adored HBO series "Mare of Easttown" — and it's perfect for fans of "I Will Find You." When we first meet Mare, she's reopening a cold case concerning the murder of a teenage girl, only to be thrown into a new case when a different teenage girl goes missing. Worse still, the newly missing girl, Erin McMenamin (a pre-"Civil War" and "Priscilla" Cailee Spaeny) was a single mother, and there are a lot of questions about the identity of the baby's father.
As she investigates these cases — aided by Detective Colin Zobel (a phenomenal Evan Peters), a detective for the county who's called in to work Erin's missing persons case in the fictional town of Easttown, Pennsylvania — Mare grapples with her own trauma. Years before the series begins, Mare tragically lost her son Kevin, who died by suicide and left behind his girlfriend Carrie Layden (Sosie Bacon) and a baby, so all of Mare's work, subsequently, feels too close to home. With an unbelievable supporting cast that includes Jean Smart, David Denman, Neil Huff, Julianne Nicholson, and Guy Pearce, "Mare of Easttown" is one of the most beloved HBO shows in recent memory ... and if you want twists and turns like the ones in "I Will Find You," this show will certainly do the trick.
Safe
If you're a fan of author Harlan Coben — and that's exactly why you watched "I Will Find You" — it's definitely worth checking out his entire collection of Netflix adaptations. If we had to choose one to watch after "I Will Find You," though, we're going with "Safe," which came out in 2018 and stars "Dexter" veteran Michael C. Hall as Tom Delaney, a surgeon mourning the shocking death of his wife while also trying to parent his two daughters as a single dad. When one of his daughters, 16-year-old Jenny (Amy James-Kelly), goes missing after going to a friend's party, Tom springs into action and tries to find her ... with the help of his neighbor and lover Sophie Mason (Amanda Abbington), a woman whose relationship with Tom has irked both of his daughters (but Jenny in particular). To make matters worse, Jenny's boyfriend Chris Chahal (Freddie Thorp) is also missing.
Hall, Abbington, and their fellow performers Marc Warren, Audrey Fleurot, Hannah Arterton, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, just to name a few, really sell the wild, twisty plot of "Safe," and it's well worth a watch. Whether you've read every single Coben novel or you're a newcomer to his work, "Safe" is, well, a safe bet.
All Her Fault
Based on Irish novelist Andrea Mara's best-selling novel of the same name, the Peacock miniseries "All Her Fault" serves as Emmy-winning actress Sarah Snook's return to the small screen after the overwhelming critical success of her HBO series "Succession." Snook stars as Marissa Irvine, a very busy working mother who heads to a fellow mom's house one afternoon to pick up her young son Milo (Duke McCloud), believing he's at a playdate with one of his classmates. When she arrives at the house, she finds an older woman who's never heard of her or Milo, and worse still, Milo is nowhere to be found. Terrified and shaken to her core, Marissa and her husband Peter (Jake Lacy), aided by Peter's sister Lia (Abby Elliott) and Marissa's best friend and business partner Colin Dobbs (Jay Ellis), search for Milo ... and uncover something truly horrifying.
"All Her Fault" is enthralling from beginning to end, has an absolutely sensational cast — aside from everyone we've already listed, Michael Peña and Dakota Fanning also play massive, key roles, and they're both phenomenal — and you have to see the ending to believe it. If you love "I Will Find You," you'll definitely love "All Her Fault."
As for "I Will Find You," it's streaming on Netflix now.