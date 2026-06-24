5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like I Will Find You

Based on a novel by the wildly popular thriller and crime writer Harlan Coben, "I Will Find you" is yet another fantastic series from Netflix. So what is it about, and what should you watch if you find yourself absolutely gripped by this drama?

"I Will Find You" stars "Avatar" leading man Sam Worthington — out of the blue makeup this time — as David Burroughs, a man accused of killing his young son, Matthew, in the most brutal possible fashion who's subsequently convicted and put behind bars in a prison in Maine. When his former sister-in-law Rachel Mills ("Severance" star and Emmy winner Britt Lower) comes to visit him and shows him a picture of a young boy who looks exactly like Matthew, but just a few years older. Determined to find the child that's potentially his long-lost son Matthew and prove his innocence in the process, David enlists Rachel's help ... and in the pilot episode, he breaks out of prison to go looking for Matthew.

So what should you watch if you just breezed through all of "I Will Find You" and you need another intense crime drama? Good news! We've got you covered. From other shows that center on the wrongly accused to harrowing stories about missing children, here are five thrilling, devastating, and compulsively watchable shows to watch once you finish "I Will Find You."