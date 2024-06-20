Presumed Innocent TV Series: Who Killed Carolyn Polhemus In The Book

"Presumed Innocent" is a juicy and gripping Apple TV+ courtroom drama that marks a steep turn from Jake Gyllenhaal's "Road House" MMA fighter antics. Gyllenhaal plays lawyer Rusty Sabich, whose lover and colleague, Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve), becomes the victim of a gruesome murder. Rusty now has to navigate a complex network of professional and personal issues when he becomes the prime suspect for the crime. The David E. Kelley miniseries is based on Scott Turow's novel of the same name ... but who turns out to be the killer in the original work?

The answer to the question makes sense once it's pointed out, though it doesn't stop the reveal from being a horrifying gut punch to Rusty. As the twist ending of Turow's novel reveals, Rusty is indeed innocent. However, his own wife, Barbara, is the brutal killer. Barbara, who knew about the affair, is very familiar with her husband's investigative skills, and the murder is her ingenious way to get back at Rusty for cheating — carefully set up so he would eventually find out the truth.