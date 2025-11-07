All Her Fault: The Biggest Differences Between The TV Show And Book

Okay, now let's talk about the ending. The gist is the same: we find out that Jacob's nanny, a woman known as Carrie Finch who was originally named Josephine Murphy — played by Sophia Lillis, whom you might recognize from "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" — kidnapped Milo, because Milo is actually her son. Years prior, the woman once known as Josephine got into a car accident with her newborn baby, and when she woke up, she was told that her son had died in the crash. As it turns out, Peter, Marissa, and their newborn baby were on the other end of that fatal car accident, and while Marissa and Carrie were both unconscious, Peter picked up Carrie's baby and didn't correct police when they assumed it was his son Milo. In reality, Peter and Marissa's son Milo died in the crash, but Peter simply steals the baby and claims it was Milo the entire time. Marissa isn't Milo's biological mother; Carrie is, and she figures that out when she realizes that both she and Milo have synesthesia, which is genetic. (Synesthesia refers to a neurological phenomenon where you experience sensations using different senses; words might take on colors or tastes, for example.)

Carrie heads to the Irvine house to confront Peter, and in the process, she accidentally shoots Marissa's best friend — and Lia's boyfriend — Colin (Jay Ellis), who ultimately dies. Peter then shoots and kills Carrie and tells Marissa that they have to claim self-defense so that Milo isn't taken away from them. Marissa has other ideas. After knowingly eating soy products at Colin's memoral service, Marissa kisses Peter, who is deathly allergic to soy ... thereby killing him for his crimes against both her and Carrie.

"All Her Fault" is streaming on Peacock now.