5 Best Adventure Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

When people talk about the best adventure movies of all time, titles like "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "The Princess Bride" get thrown around in discussions — and rightfully so, because they're awesome films in the genre and deserve their plaudits. However, there are other movies that also merit being part of the conversation but have largely been lost to the cruelty of time.

It's no one's fault, really — it's similar to how a meme video about a popular movie can blow up online, but deep, thoughtful essays about the same film disappear into the void. Sometimes, there's no rhyme or reason for what finds its way into the public consciousness — as well as what doesn't.

Well, let's rectify this. It's time to recognize the underappreciated adventure movies that hardly anybody talks about anymore but should. From animated gems to live-action deep cuts, let's get the blood pumping, the heart beating faster, and explore the films that make us dream of greater causes and purpose out there. To quote the opening song from "The Hobbit" animated movie, "The greatest adventure is what lies ahead."