Star Wars: Why Was Count Dooku Called Darth Tyranus?

"Star Wars" is filled with memorable villains, from the insurmountable Darth Vader to Emperor Palpatine and Darth Maul. Not every fan-favorite bad guy has a red lightsaber on their hip, but it certainly helps to make you memorable. But out of all of the core Sith in the franchise, one has always been kept out of the center spotlight, even though he was played in the films by the one and only Christopher Lee.

Make no mistake, Count Dooku is a great villain, and he has plenty of fans within the more dedicated "Star Wars" fandom. He's also gotten some great development in more extraneous stories since Disney took over the franchise, such as the audiobook "Dooku: Jedi Lost" and the animated series "Tales of the Jedi." But in the grand scheme of things, he just isn't all that important. Darth Maul gets to come back after being "killed" by Obi-Wan Kenobi and becomes a huge villain in his own right, but Dooku is mostly treated like a puppet with a funky lightsaber.

Perhaps his problem is simply with branding. See, all the other Sith get cool names, but Dooku is just the Count of Serenno. Of course, he does have a proper Sith name — Darth Tyranus — but he rarely goes by it. But how did he get the name? And why doesn't he ever use it?