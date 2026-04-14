The Lightsaber Easter Egg You Missed In Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord

Contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord," Episode 3 — "Whispers in the Unknown"

Through its first four episodes, "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" focuses primarily on the former Darth Maul's — now just known as Maul (Sam Witwer) — mission of revenge against the underworld crime bosses who betrayed him when the Empire fell. But the emotional core so far revolves around Maul's relationship with Devon Izara (Gideon Adlon), a young Jedi on the run.

Maul targets her as a likely candidate to be his new apprentice, and while attempting to escape him in Episode 3, Devon steals half of Maul's dual-sided lightsaber and shows off her skills. Although the specifics of her moves might not look like anything special to some fans, those who are aware of the different canonical lightsaber forms likely noticed a few things. Devon seems to prioritize Form III, known as Soresu — the same form for which Obi-Wan Kenobi, Maul's great rival, was famous. However, she also occasionally drops into Form IV, Ataru, which was favored by Qui-Gon Jinn.

By having her employ both, the show does some interesting storytelling via choreography, which is especially fitting for a show about Maul. Few Star Wars characters are as inimitably tied to their lightsabers as Maul, and as he has become increasingly prevalent in the Star Wars animated universe, his iconic double-bladed weapon has stayed by his side (most of the time). It seems fitting, then, that "Maul — Shadow Lord," is loaded with lightsaber Easter eggs and hidden meanings for diehard fans.