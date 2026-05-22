Martin Scorsese's Cameo In The Mandalorian And Grogu, Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Mandalorian and Grogu"

It's good to get a quick recap of all three seasons of "The Mandalorian" before going into "The Mandalorian and Grogu." Even then, there will still be plenty to take you by surprise. In the film's opening title sequence, the main actors all get listed, and it's understandable if you're taken aback seeing Martin Scorsese's name appear. Fortunately, Scorsese's character appears in the first 25 minutes of "The Mandalorian and Grogu," so you won't be left in the dark for too long.

When Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu arrive on Shakari to find Rotta the Hutt (voiced by Jeremy Allen White), they ask a food truck vendor for information. He's an alien, but make no mistake, that voice belongs to none other than the "Goodfellas" filmmaker. His large, bushy eyebrows resembling Scorsese's should also be a dead giveaway. And while it's not apparent in the film itself, this alien's name is confirmed to be Hugo, a nod to the 2011 film of the same name Scorsese directed.

Scorsese has really gotten into acting lately, at least in other people's projects. He's recently shown up in the film "Outcome" and had a great part in the first episode of Apple TV's "The Studio," playing himself in a memorable scene. The episode's director Evan Goldberg told Variety that everyone was blown away by his performance. "Unanimously we would say Martin Scorsese as an actor was unbelievable," Goldberg said.