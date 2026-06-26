5 Best Western Movies Streaming On Prime Video

Those hoping to kick back and enjoy a good Western this weekend are in luck. Prime Video offers a handful of horse operas for the picking, from the works of John Wayne and Clint Eastwood to lesser-known independent features with recognizable names. The genre has long been a staple of Hollywood filmmaking and continues to entertain audiences today looking to return to the "good old days" of the American West. How "good" those days were probably depends on who you are, but the movies nevertheless make us nostalgic for a mythic vision of the west we can't quite let go of.

If Prime Video is your main streaming platform, you have several Westerns to choose from. Of the films available on the streamer, we've put together a list of the five best that you simply cannot miss. These are some of the best offerings sans any extra add-ons. Of course, if you already have any extensions in addition to the Prime Video subscription itself — such as MGM+, AppleTV, Peacock, Paramount+, Starz, Howdy, or others — then your options aren't quite so limited.

Additionally, we're not including projects such as the Larry McMurtry adaptation "Lonesome Dove" which, although branded as an "epic film as big as the west" on the poster, is in fact a miniseries. Here, we're sticking strictly to Western feature films. Not all may have scored a perfect rating from Roger Ebert, but they're all worth the westward adventure.