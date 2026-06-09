5 Western Movies That Received A Perfect Rating From Roger Ebert

There are few names in film criticism as widely respected as Roger Ebert. The Chicago Sun-Times critic championed the movies for nearly five decades between 1967 and 2013 and often found himself enthralled (as we are) by the Western genre. Having reviewed over 100 different Westerns in his day, not every cowboy adventure earned a five-star rating from the well-established motion picture connoisseur. However, those that did definitely deserve the spotlight — and we've decided to shine it in Ebert's honor.

From John Wayne classics and Clint Eastwood shoot-em-ups to lesser-known features and capable remakes, Ebert noted them all in his time analyzing film. Although Roger Ebert's official website catalogs over two dozen Westerns that Ebert awarded the coveted "perfect" rating to, we've selected only a handful to highlight here based on cultural importance and how beloved they are by this author. Of course, given the wealth of Western movies Ebert offered a 5/5 score to, it would be a shame if we didn't highlight some of the best runners-up.

The critic also held in high esteem: John Ford's "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" and "Stagecoach," Nicholas Ray's "Johnny Guitar," Sam Peckinpah's "The Wild Bunch," Howard Hawks' "Red River," Kevin Costner's "Dances with Wolves," and, upon a second assessment, Sergio Leone's "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly." So, with those fine pictures out of the way, here are five of the best Westerns that Ebert couldn't get enough of.