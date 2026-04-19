10 Western Movies Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

Since 1903's "The Great Train Robbery," Westerns have been a big part of the motion picture industry. Westerns have risen and fallen in popularity over the years, achieving significant growth in the mid-20th century. The genre began to fade somewhat as time passed and science fiction became more prominent, but it never went away, and many modern Western movies continue to entertain the movie-going masses.

As with any genre, there are plenty of exceptional films that many people know about thanks to their reputations, prominent casts, and directors. The American Film Institute (AFI) has recognized plenty of great Western movies, and there are many outstanding ones to choose from. Still, while there are certainly some entertaining movies like "Young Guns" and "Silverado," they're not exactly the kinds of films that everyone needs to watch at least once in their lives. For a Western to meet that high bar of distinction, it needs to be truly special.

Westerns that everyone should see are those that define the genre — they are archetypal of what a Western movie is. These films demonstrate what the genre is and what it can become, and each Western is an easy pick for movies everyone needs to see. This is especially true for anyone unfamiliar with the genre, but it's also true for those who don't particularly like Westerns, as each one is a classic that brings something different to the genre and deserves attention.