At Just 31, Martin Scorsese Directed The Movie That Introduced His Signature Style

Before being considered one of the best directors of all time, Martin Scorsese was a struggling artist. After graduating from NYU film school, Scorsese helmed the micro-budget feature "Who's That Knocking at My Door?" and the Roger Corman-produced "Boxcar Bertha." But both of those were just warm-ups for the movie that introduced his signature style: "Mean Streets."

Released in 1973, when Scorsese was just 31, "Mean Streets" tells the story of a gang of wannabe gangsters living in New York City's Little Italy. Charlie Cappa (Harvey Keitel) is constantly beleaguered by his best friend, Johnny Boy (Robert De Niro), whose refusal to pay his gambling debts makes him a pariah. Charlie is secretly having an affair with Johnny's epileptic cousin, Teresa (Amy Robinson). A devout Catholic, Charlie holds his finger to candlelight to test the fires of Hell. He finds himself stuck in a Hell on Earth when he tries to leave the city with Johnny and Teresa, only to be wounded in a shooting.

Fans of Scorsese's movies can spot many of the themes that would dominate his future work: Catholic guilt, violence as a profession, and the immigrant experience. The film also established many his stylistic flourishes, including a constantly roving camera, dramatic lighting, bold use of color, fast editing, and a rock-and-roll soundtrack. It was also the first collaboration between Scorsese and his favorite leading man, Robert De Niro, who became something of a surrogate for him.