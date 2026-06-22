The Only Recap You Need Before House Of The Dragon S3 Episode 2

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 3 Episode 1 — "Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood"

Critics who praised "House of the Dragon" Season 3 — including Looper's Matthew Jackson — were right. This is the best season of the "Game of Thrones" prequel and spin-off yet. So what do you need to know before the second episode of this massively popular HBO series?

Season 3 of the Targaryen-centric series "House of the Dragon" kicks off almost immediately where Season 2 left off, with Green queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) ready to betray her equally horrible sons Aegon II and Aemond Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney and Ewan Mitchell). Luckily for her, Aegon has fled King's Landing, and it's simple enough for Alicent to distract Aemond, sending him off to win back the territory of Harrenhal after it was taken by Black forces led by Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Aegon, meanwhile, has escaped the Westerosi capital — heavily scarred from his injuries in Season 2's Battle at Rook's Rest and unrecognizable as the monarch — alongside the scheming Larys Strong (Matthew Needham).

Alicent's former childhood bestie turned sworn enemy, on the other hand — Black queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) — is ready to take the Iron Throne in King's Landing once promised to her by her father and Alicent's late husband King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine). (Nobody except for Rhaenyra is taking Alicent at her word, but that's her problem, ultimately.) As Rhaenyra tries to figure out her next move, something else comes to her attention: there's strife on the open seas, and the Black and Green forces are about to come face to face. Rhaenyra sets out to take her dragon, Syrax, directly to the conflict when she's stopped by an unlikely force: her eldest son, Jacaerys "Jace" Velaryon (Harry Collett).