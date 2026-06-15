House Of The Dragon Season 3 Review: A Fiery Triumph

Though the dragons remain a compelling part of the series, "House of the Dragon" would never work without its ensemble, a cast operating at a level that rivals and even often surpasses the best that "Game of Thrones" had to offer. In Season 3, some of the slightly rockier pacing issues of Season 2 have been smoothed over, but that doesn't mean the show is all gas and no brakes. Rather, the writing has become more agile, more versatile, able to inject more character into each action and reaction.

But of course, the writing is nothing without the cast, and this cast remains one of the best on TV. Emma D'Arcy in particular gives a phenomenal, heartbreaking, deeply layered performance as Rhaenyra, able to inject nobility into the character's more feral moments and a fierce quality into moments of queenly restraint. Matt Smith is once again having the time of his life as his wife's ruthless enforcer, and Olivia Cooke continues to turn in excellent work as a woman still trying to corral the monsters of her own making. But it's not just the stars that make the show. The entire ensemble, from Phia Saban's preternatural sensitivity as Helaena to James Norton's delicious slimy Ormund Hightower to, of course, Steve Toussaint's endless swagger as Corlys Velaryon. The show has not completely outgrown its pacing issues and its tendency to swoop one story aside quickly to better serve another, but it has matured, and the cast is a big part of why.

The show's directors, Loni Peristere for the season premiere and Clare Kilner for Episodes 2-4, know exactly how to blend these characters, and the moments that define them, in with the spectacle of the show, from lush interiors to the most impressive naval sequence in the "Game of Thrones" franchise thus far. "House of the Dragon" has lost none of its bombast, but what makes the show tick is the sense of interconnectedness, of sympathy, that the actors have attained together. The show can, and does, go as big as possible as often as possible, and it's lost none of that might. It also can, and does, take innumerable moments to let each of these characters wonder, aloud or in silence, where they go from here. Will this war ever end, and if it does, can there ever be true peace inside any of them? Are they losing their humanity, and is that loss so great that it will poison every generation after them? "House of the Dragon" Season 3 considers these questions, making it not just a topical show, but an emotionally gripping one. The series is better than ever, and the new season will have you hanging on every single moment.

"House of the Dragon" Season 3 premieres on June 21 on HBO.