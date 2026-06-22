House Of The Dragon Season 3 Premiere Kills Off A Major Character

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 3 Episode 1

There used to be a joke, back in the day, about "Game of Thrones" — the massively popular HBO series based on George R.R. Martin's novel series "A Song of Ice and Fire" — and its characters. This is paraphrased, but the gist was basically "Oh, this person is your favorite character? Not anymore!" Season 3 of that show's first major spin-off and prequel, "House of the Dragon," is following in that grand tradition ... with the show's first major death of the new season. So who dies?

That would be Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett), the young prince known casually as "Jace" who's the eldest son and heir of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), the self-declared monach of the Black faction in the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. Rhaenyra, Jace, and the rest of the Blacks stand in opposition to the Greens, led by Rhaenyra's former childhood friend turned stepmother and sworn enemy Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). Why? Alicent believes that Rhaenyra's father and her late husband King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) gave her the green light to put their son Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the Iron Throne, bypassing his actual declared heir Rhaenyra. Jace, sadly, follows in the footsteps of his younger brother Lucerys (Elliott Grihault) in the Season 1 finale and is killed in battle atop his own dragon ... at the hands of his uncle Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), Alicent's second-eldest son.

So what specifically happens to Jace during the huge Dance of the Dragons skirmish known as the Battle of the Gullet, and what can we expect from Rhaenyra after the loss of her second son?