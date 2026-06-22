House Of The Dragon Season 3's Weird Opening Has A Surprising Explanation

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 3 Episode 1

Did the action-packed start of Season 3 of HBO's "House of the Dragon" — the first major spin-off and prequel set in Westeros, the fictional continent made famous by "Game of Thrones" — seem a little wild to you? That's probably because the battles we got to see in the Season 3 premiere of the Targaryen-centric series should have taken place at the end of Season 2.

We are, of course, referring to the shocking, harrowing, and beautifully shot Battle of the Gullet, a huge skirmish that's a big part of George R.R. Martin's Targaryen family history "Fire & Blood" that chronicles the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. As Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) takes to the open seas to fight for his chosen leader — Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), who represents the Black faction — and Rhaenyra's husband, uncle, and consort Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) rallies his own army in the Riverlands, we know, during the Season 2 finale of "House of the Dragon," that two huge battles are coming. Then ... that season just ends.

Because of this, we don't get to see if Rhaenyra's forces reign supreme or those siding with her former friend turned enemy and stepmother, dowager queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), prevail. As a reminder, those Green faction forces include Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) — who's heading to challenge Daemon at Harrenhal — or Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall), who joins forces with Triarchy admiral Sharako Lohar (YouTuber and actor Abigail Thorn, best known as Philosophy Tube), prevail. So why did Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" lose two huge battles? The budget, apparently.