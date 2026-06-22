A Game Of Thrones Star's Intense Action Thriller Is A Must-Watch On Prime Video
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has kept himself busy since the "Game of Thrones" timeline came to its ignominious conclusion, appearing in a number of films both abroad and in America. To wit: he has a tense nail-biter called "Headhunters" that's currently tearing up Prime Video.
The 2013 Norwegian thriller — which is entirely in Danish — centers itself around Roger Brown (Aksel Hennie), the titular headhunter. While Roger is a success in the corporate world, he cannot afford his overpriced lifestyle; he steals art with his partner, Ove (Eivind Sander) and sells it on the black market to fill in the financial gaps. On top of that, he's juggling a mistress and a wife at the same time.
While Roger takes part in a delicate and high-stakes negotiation in the hope of sliding one of his clients into a plum role in a high-paying company, he yearns for an expensive piece of art owned by Clas Greve (Coster-Waldau) the ex-CEO of a GPS company and a former mercenary. While Roger plans a complicated heist, his worlds begin to collide and his life takes on a patina of desperation as violence, murder and blackmail enter the picture. The film was so well-acclaimed overseas that it was nominated for a BAFTA Award for best film not in the English language.
Since Game Of Thrones closed shop, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has become a B-Movie darling
Denmark native Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has become quite the king of the Scandinavian b-movie and thriller since "Game of Thrones" wrapped. To wit: he played Rico in "Krudttønden,", otherwise known as "The Day We Died." The film is a dramatization of the real-life 2015 Copenhagen terror attacks. His most recent Danish-language film was "My Fathers' Daughter," a 2024 coming of age drama with him playing himself. That's fascinating in its own right, since Coster-Waldau has an interesting point of view on his fame in that he thinks you can't control it and you'll go mad if you try.
But Coster-Waldau definitely hasn't abandoned the English-speaking filmmaking world. He's part of the cast of "The Silencing," a direct to VOD thriller in which he plays a survivalist who finds himself in a cat-and-mouse game with the authorities. He also played real-life Danish explorer Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen in the English-language film "Against the Ice," which was a Netflix hit, and he also co-starred with Maika Monroe and Jamie Foxx in 2023's action-thriller "God is a Bullet." And yes, that was Jamie Lannister eating pizza in a split-second cameo in "The Flash." It looks like the journeyman actor's still keeping his feet dug into the mud on both sides of the pond.