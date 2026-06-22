A Game Of Thrones Star's Intense Action Thriller Is A Must-Watch On Prime Video

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has kept himself busy since the "Game of Thrones" timeline came to its ignominious conclusion, appearing in a number of films both abroad and in America. To wit: he has a tense nail-biter called "Headhunters" that's currently tearing up Prime Video.

The 2013 Norwegian thriller — which is entirely in Danish — centers itself around Roger Brown (Aksel Hennie), the titular headhunter. While Roger is a success in the corporate world, he cannot afford his overpriced lifestyle; he steals art with his partner, Ove (Eivind Sander) and sells it on the black market to fill in the financial gaps. On top of that, he's juggling a mistress and a wife at the same time.

While Roger takes part in a delicate and high-stakes negotiation in the hope of sliding one of his clients into a plum role in a high-paying company, he yearns for an expensive piece of art owned by Clas Greve (Coster-Waldau) the ex-CEO of a GPS company and a former mercenary. While Roger plans a complicated heist, his worlds begin to collide and his life takes on a patina of desperation as violence, murder and blackmail enter the picture. The film was so well-acclaimed overseas that it was nominated for a BAFTA Award for best film not in the English language.