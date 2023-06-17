The Flash: Yes, That Was Jaime Lannister Eating That Pizza

Contains spoilers for "The Flash"

When it comes to surprise cameos, "The Flash" certainly isn't lacking. Throughout its 144-minute runtime, the new, Andy Muschietti-directed film tries to not only address and play around with the existing canon of the DC Extended Universe but also attempts to pay homage to some of the most iconic comic book movies that Warner Bros. has ever made. In one surprising instance, the ending of "The Flash" even finds a way to pay tribute to a DC Comics movie that was never actually produced.

In the days both leading up to and following its release, fans haven't been shy about sharing reactions to "The Flash" and its cameos. However, while most viewers' comments have centered around the film's third-act Easter eggs, there has also been growing confusion online about one of the movie's less obvious cameos. The surprise cameo in question happens during the second act of "The Flash" when the film's young, alternate version of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) speeds past none other than actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who is best known for playing Jaime Lannister in HBO's "Game of Thrones."

Lest fans think that their eyes were deceiving them, it's worth noting that Coster-Waldau is, indeed, the man who loses his slice of pizza as a result of younger Barry's super-speed powers. That said, Coster-Waldau's appearance in "The Flash" isn't nearly as self-explanatory as many of the film's other cameos.