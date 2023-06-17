The Flash: Yes, That Was Jaime Lannister Eating That Pizza
Contains spoilers for "The Flash"
When it comes to surprise cameos, "The Flash" certainly isn't lacking. Throughout its 144-minute runtime, the new, Andy Muschietti-directed film tries to not only address and play around with the existing canon of the DC Extended Universe but also attempts to pay homage to some of the most iconic comic book movies that Warner Bros. has ever made. In one surprising instance, the ending of "The Flash" even finds a way to pay tribute to a DC Comics movie that was never actually produced.
In the days both leading up to and following its release, fans haven't been shy about sharing reactions to "The Flash" and its cameos. However, while most viewers' comments have centered around the film's third-act Easter eggs, there has also been growing confusion online about one of the movie's less obvious cameos. The surprise cameo in question happens during the second act of "The Flash" when the film's young, alternate version of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) speeds past none other than actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who is best known for playing Jaime Lannister in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Lest fans think that their eyes were deceiving them, it's worth noting that Coster-Waldau is, indeed, the man who loses his slice of pizza as a result of younger Barry's super-speed powers. That said, Coster-Waldau's appearance in "The Flash" isn't nearly as self-explanatory as many of the film's other cameos.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has a history with director Andy Muschietti
Unlike most of the cameos in "The Flash," there's no real metatextual reason for Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's appearance in the film. The former "Game of Thrones" star doesn't have any existing connection to Warner Bros.' library of DC titles the same way that, say, George Clooney and Jason Momoa do. He does, however, have a connection to "The Flash" director Andy Muschietti. As has already been pointed out by a few in-the-know fans online, Coster-Waldau appeared in Muschietti's feature directorial debut, "Mama."
The actor starred opposite Jessica Chastain in the 2013 horror film, which received mostly positive reviews when it was originally released. It seems, therefore, safe to assume that Coster-Waldau's cameo in "The Flash" is nothing more than the result of his and Muschietti's existing connection. Odds are, the actor ended up being in the same location as "The Flash" when it was in production and he and Muschietti just decided to give him a brief scene in the DCEU film.
Coster-Waldau's unnamed character isn't the only person in "The Flash" who ends up losing his food because of the film's eponymous Scarlet Speedster, either. As a matter of fact, Muschietti himself briefly appears on-screen near the end of the movie as a journalist who, hilariously enough, gets his hot dog stolen by Ezra Miller's Flash.