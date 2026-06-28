Before The Boys, Eric Kripke Co-Wrote A Supernatural Horror Movie That Spawned A Franchise

Eric Kripke is known for adapting "The Boys" for television. However, before he reimagined the crude and lewd comic book series for the medium, he co-wrote a supernatural horror film focusing on a notable childhood fear. Don't blame Kripke for the boogie, but you can point the finger squarely at him for 2005's "Boogeyman" (not to be confused with 2023's "The Boogeyman," which is based on a Stephen King story).

Kripke co-wrote the script with Stiles White and Juliet Snowden. Directed by Stephen Kay, the movie follows Tim Jensen (played by Barry Watson, who was part of the cast of "7th Heaven"). When he was a child, Tim experienced a traumatic encounter with the monster known as the Boogeyman (Andrew Glover), who also took Tim's dad away from him. The event shook Tim, who proceeded to develop every known contingency plan to prevent the Boogeyman from coming for him as an adult. However, the past comes knocking, and Tim needs to return home to face his fears — including the creature that resides in the shadows. Interestingly, "Boogeyman" also stars Emily Deschanel, with 2005 being the same year "Bones" first aired.

Despite the less than complimentary reviews from critics and viewers, "Boogeyman" turned a tidy profit at the box office, making $67.2 million worldwide from a $20 million budget. The film also received two sequels in 2007 and 2008, following new protagonists but still centering on the real star of the show: The duke of darkness himself, the Boogeyman.