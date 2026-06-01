The Biggest Things The Boys Series Changed From The Comics

"The Boys" might seem like it's a carbon copy of the violence-laden comic book from which is sprung, but it turns out there's a whole lot of differences between it and its origin point. Want to learn what separates the on-screen Supes from their print-based counterparts? Click our video above and learn about every single difference between the two properties.

One of the more notable difference between the comic book version of "The Boys" and its television counterpart is how it handles the way Gen V enhances a Supe's talents. it's a shocking thing in the series when Hughie (Jack Quaid) and the gang figure out that the Supes they know aren't born naturally with their talents but were "enhanced" by Compound V. Most of them avoid it — except for The Butcher (Karl Urban), whose dose comes with dire consequences. In the comics, Compound V is frequently employed by The Butcher and the gang, though the substance is extremely expensive and must be bought on the black market. That, after all, is the best way to keep up with superpowered individuals.