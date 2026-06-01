The Biggest Things The Boys Series Changed From The Comics
"The Boys" might seem like it's a carbon copy of the violence-laden comic book from which is sprung, but it turns out there's a whole lot of differences between it and its origin point. Want to learn what separates the on-screen Supes from their print-based counterparts? Click our video above and learn about every single difference between the two properties.
One of the more notable difference between the comic book version of "The Boys" and its television counterpart is how it handles the way Gen V enhances a Supe's talents. it's a shocking thing in the series when Hughie (Jack Quaid) and the gang figure out that the Supes they know aren't born naturally with their talents but were "enhanced" by Compound V. Most of them avoid it — except for The Butcher (Karl Urban), whose dose comes with dire consequences. In the comics, Compound V is frequently employed by The Butcher and the gang, though the substance is extremely expensive and must be bought on the black market. That, after all, is the best way to keep up with superpowered individuals.
Homelander dies a different way in the comics
It's also worth noting that Homelander (Antony Starr) dies in a completely different way in the show than he does in the comics. In the comic book series, Homelander is somewhat less of a threat than he is on the show. Is he deadly and ruthless? Of course. But it turns out that many of the deeds The Butcher and the gang hate him for were committed by his Vought-created clone Black Noir.
Black Noir was created to kill the extremely powerful Homelander, should he ever get out of control. Instead of watching Homelander succumbing to madness, however, Black Noir goes crazy because his ultimate purpose in life remains unfulfilled. He commits a phalanx of crimes — including assaulting The Butcher's wife, Becca (Shantel VanSanten). While Homelander is violently killed by Black Noir, Black Noir receives the brutal death levied upon Homeleander — arguably the fate he truly deserves — by The Butcher. Which version of events is more satisfying? That definitely depends on the fan watching it. Want to know more about what was changed between the comic book version of "The Boys" and the TV show? Click the video above.