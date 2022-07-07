The Supernatural Bucket List Item Eric Kripke Accomplished On The Boys - Exclusive

This article contains mild spoilers for "The Boys" Season 3, Episode 7.

When it comes to "The Boys" creator Eric Kripke, nun violence is the name of the cinematic game. No, really. The writer isn't a stranger to some significantly bloody nunsense — especially in the Season 4 finale of the series "Supernatural." But with "The Boys" streaming on Prime Video instead of a network, Kripke has far more leeway that he didn't always have on The CW show. The creator bloodied up more than a few nuns during his time showrunning "Supernatural," and there were even dead bodies, but all of those deaths happened off-screen — until now.

In the Season 4 commentary for the "Supernatural" episode "Lucifer Rising," Kripke explained during a particularly brutal nun scene, "We had a lot of discussion early on about how much we could terrorize these nuns — how hardcore we can get with this. For instance, there's this little moment right here where the nun speaks, right at this moment, 'Father,' and he calls a nun a slut."

At the time of the episode, Kripke was testing the waters of just how brutal and shocking he could make the show. Given that these scenes were a precursor to the apocalypse, the episode needed a little blasphemy to get the ball rolling. Not everyone was on board with the nun violence, however. Some people thought Kripke was going too far — like executive producer and future showrunner Robert Singer.