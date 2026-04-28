Horror movies often feel spookier when there's a supernatural element to them. Whether it be a creepy child who may or may not be related to the horned one, or a naughty spirit sneaking from room to room and making things go bump in the night, these types of films chill to the bone and keep everybody wide awake at night after watching them.

Honestly speaking, it's a tough job to determine the best of the best in this regard. The supernatural horror genre continues to be the gift that keeps on giving, so the contender list grows longer with each passing week. However, we have narrowed it down using the following criteria: The movies must have a positive critic and audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. From there, we have applied personal experience in terms of the fright factor, asking how the films terrified us and their overall influence on the genre to determine the final ranking. Yes, there's some personal bias here, but it's fun to debate, so feel free to share your own rankings and suggestions.

With that being said, get out the rosary and the holy water, turn on all the lights, and don't eat cheese after midnight, because it's about to get sinister around here! Here are the 10 best supernatural horror movies of all time, ranked.