Batman's 5 Most Disturbing Comic Book Moments Of All-Time, Ranked

The Caped Crusader might have sworn an oath to uphold truth and justice, but it might be time to give him a performance review to check if he's making an actual positive difference. See, if you look at Batman's most disturbing comic book moments of all time, it indicates that there's still a lot of work that needs to be done in the DC Universe. Those streets just aren't safe!

It isn't only the villains running amok and turning Gotham into a cesspool, because the Dark Knight is also to blame for all the bad vibes and trauma. He demonstrates some questionable behavior and actions, which often make it difficult to differentiate him from the supposed rogues of the city. In many ways, it's as if the insanity feeds off each other.

With that said, let's rank the most chilling moments from Batman's pages. These examples suggest that DC doesn't only stand for Detective Comics but also Darker Comics.