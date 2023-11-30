Is Batman Psychotic? The Dark Knight Theory That Would Change Everything

To quote Christian Bale's Bruce Wayne in "The Dark Knight," a guy who dresses up like a bat clearly has issues. It's a worn-down observation within popular culture that Bruce Wayne's life as Batman is a tad on the unhealthy side, and it's courtesy of a decade-old theory behind the Caped Crusader, However, it might be worse than we thought. Originally appearing on Reddit, the brilliant concept posits that Bruce isn't protecting Gotham from the forces of evil. Rather, the crimes he solves and the days he saves are all in his head. Ergo, Batman isn't a watchful guardian, He's fallen into a deep psychosis and needs to be guarded as an inmate of Arkham Asylum.

u/slugboi shared the idea in a thread on the r/FanTheories subreddit, suggesting that following the brutal murder of his parents in Crime Alley, Bruce suffers severe PTSD and has since created Batman as a hero that he became so obsessed with. Feeling stressed out from caring for him, his legal guardian, Alfred Pennyworth, sends him to be looked after at Arkham, which he quickly grows to hate.

The theory gained attention, even to the point that other fans helped expand on it, with Bruce conjuring wild stories involving some of the staff and inmates he's forced to see regularly.