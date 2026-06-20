5 Best Movies To Watch If You Like Echo Valley
The world of streaming movies is complicated. Sometimes films that should be huge hits don't do the numbers they should. Other times, movies nobody expected much from end up becoming surprisingly popular. And there are instances, such as with the 2025 thriller "Echo Valley," where a movie doesn't land on anyone's radar when it is first released but then inexplicably catches fire a year later. Of course, the fact that it stars Sydney Sweeney might have something to do with that, as she seems to find herself trending on a pretty regular basis — whether it's a viral social media post, one of her many commercials, or because of another buzzy movie or TV show of hers that just came out.
"Echo Valley" stars Sweeney as Claire, who has been struggling with addiction and other issues. Her troubled life is chief among the reasons she's grown estranged from her mother, Kate (Julianne Moore). But when Claire shows up at Kate's door one night, freaking out and covered in her boyfriend's blood, Kate shifts into mama bear mode and is determined to protect Claire at all costs.
If you're one of the many people who have recently found their way to "Echo Valley" and are now jonesing for more movies like it, we've got you covered. From other films that explore the often fraught relationship between a mother and her adult children, to movies that see a parent pushed into doing whatever is necessary — law and/or morality be damned — for the sake of their kids, any of these movies would make a great double feature with "Echo Valley."
The Lost Daughter
Maggie Gyllenhaal hasn't had an acting role in six years, having spent the entirety of the 2020s thus far as a filmmaker. Before venturing into Gothic horror with 2026's "The Bride!", she made her dual screenwriting and directorial debuts with the 2021 psychological thriller "The Lost Daughter." And as filmmaking debuts go, you can't get much more impressive than a movie with a 94% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a best adapted screenplay Oscar nomination.
Leda (Olivia Coleman) is vacationing alone at a seaside resort, and finds herself obsessed with a young woman (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter (Athena Martin). In an effort to insert herself into the lives of the family — and for deeper reasons that become clear later — Leda decides to secretly steal the young girl's doll. What follows is a complex psychological drama that is initially centered on the three of them, but soon reveals Leda's own past as a struggling young mother that she is now forced to reckon with.
Like "Echo Valley," "The Lost Daughter" is a frank look at motherhood and how it's a journey that is much more complicated for some women than it is for others. It also features parent-child relationships that have become fractured and are in need of mending, except that dynamic plays out rather differently in "The Lost Daughter."
The Deep End
The key similarity between "Echo Valley" and "The Deep End" — a 2001 noir thriller starring Tilda Swinton — becomes evident pretty quickly. Swinton plays Margaret, a mother whose son (Jonathan Tucker) has seemingly murdered his lover (Josh Lucas). And just like the mother in "Echo Valley," Margaret defaults to protecting her offspring from the consequences of the crime.
But the similarities don't end there, as we come to find out that it wasn't a simple case of murder — and Margaret discovers a lot more about her son and his life than she bargained for. Largely overlooked by audiences at the time and all but forgotten today, "The Deep End" deserves hidden gem status. Swinton is great as usual, but the rest of the cast also turn in strong performances, including some of Lucas's best work. Also worth noting is the movie's incredible look and visual touches, specifically called out by many critics and nominated for multiple cinematography awards.
The thriller genre is a crowded one indeed, and as with most genres, it's often only the near-perfect thrillers that are remembered over time. But the great thing about looking for film recommendations is that it frequently leads you to lesser-known gems, and we hope that "The Deep End" gets the attention it deserves.
John Q.
Thus far, we've recommended slow-burn, cerebral types of thrillers. But there is definitely action and violence on display in "Echo Valley," and you might be looking for another movie that has more of that. Enter "John Q.", the 2002 action thriller starring Denzel Washington as a man who has been victimized by the United States' broken healthcare system and resorts to desperate measures to get things to work in his favor.
More specifically, John Quincy Archibald (Washington) has a son who needs a life-saving heart transplant. The procedure costs way more than Archibald and his wife (Kimberly Elise) can afford — especially since they are already struggling to stay on top of their other bills as it is. John's insurance won't cover the surgery, due to no fault of his own, and he's out of options. So he decides to take the hospital's emergency room and its staff hostage until his son's name is added to the transplant list and the surgery scheduled.
LIke "Echo Valley," "John Q." is another story about a parent who is willing to do whatever he can for his child, up to and including breaking the law and putting others at risk in the process. In both cases, the parent makes mistakes, and there can be some debate as to whether everything they do in the name of helping their child is acceptable. But there's no denying that Margaret and John both have their hearts in the right place.
Mother (2009)
A few years before filmmaker Bong Joon Ho broke through to Western audiences with the post-apocalyptic actioner "Snowpiercer," he released what is still one of his best movies: "Mother," the 2009 psychological thriller about a mom (Kim Hye-ja) who has to clear the name of her intellectually disabled adult son (Won Bin), who has been accused of murdering a girl.
Never given a name and credited only as Mother, the woman sets out to find out who actually killed the girl by enlisting the help of one of her son's friends (Jin Goo). She challenges the police's slapdash investigation and pushes against a legal system that isn't always fair to those with disabilities, all while still having to provide her son with the nearly full-time care and supervision he requires. To say much more than that would be to give away what makes "Mother" so compelling to watch, as the movie goes in some very unexpected — and truly shocking — directions.
Though it is very much a psychological drama at its core, like most Bong movies, "Mother" is also frequently punctuated by moments of horror as well as dark comedy. It is certainly the only movie on this list that will make you laugh, so it's a good one to consider if you are looking for a bit of catharsis on that front.
Prisoners
Up to this point, the children in these movies have been in only two very specific forms of peril. For "Echo Valley," "The Deep End," and "Mother," that trouble was of the legal variety. In "John Q.," it was a medical emergency. But in 2013's "Prisoners," two young girls are abducted, presumably by someone who is inflicting unimaginable horrors upon them.
When Keller (Hugh Jackman), the father of one of the girls, finds out that police have already released Alex (Paul Dano), the suspect they arrested in the kidnapping, Keller is convinced they let the perpetrator go. In his defense, he has pretty good reason to believe this — Alex whispered something incriminating to him about the girls during a confrontation outside the police station.
Since the detective on the case, Loki (Jake Gyllenhaal), didn't hear what Alex said, he refuses to act on it. So Keller kidnaps Alex and holds him prisoner in an abandoned building, bringing in the father of the other kidnapped girl (Terrence Howard) to help him get Alex to confess and reveal where he's hidden the girls.
"Prisoners" is utterly gripping, from its disturbing beginning to its sucker-punch ending. Any parent watching it can easily see themselves going through the lengths Keller goes through to find his daughter, even as he breaks numerous laws and treads in very morally gray territory. But that's what makes movies like "Prisoners" and "Echo Valley" so effective — they get us to root for flawed protagonists who are committing questionable acts, because it's for the right reasons.