5 Best Movies To Watch If You Like Echo Valley

The world of streaming movies is complicated. Sometimes films that should be huge hits don't do the numbers they should. Other times, movies nobody expected much from end up becoming surprisingly popular. And there are instances, such as with the 2025 thriller "Echo Valley," where a movie doesn't land on anyone's radar when it is first released but then inexplicably catches fire a year later. Of course, the fact that it stars Sydney Sweeney might have something to do with that, as she seems to find herself trending on a pretty regular basis — whether it's a viral social media post, one of her many commercials, or because of another buzzy movie or TV show of hers that just came out.

"Echo Valley" stars Sweeney as Claire, who has been struggling with addiction and other issues. Her troubled life is chief among the reasons she's grown estranged from her mother, Kate (Julianne Moore). But when Claire shows up at Kate's door one night, freaking out and covered in her boyfriend's blood, Kate shifts into mama bear mode and is determined to protect Claire at all costs.

If you're one of the many people who have recently found their way to "Echo Valley" and are now jonesing for more movies like it, we've got you covered. From other films that explore the often fraught relationship between a mother and her adult children, to movies that see a parent pushed into doing whatever is necessary — law and/or morality be damned — for the sake of their kids, any of these movies would make a great double feature with "Echo Valley."