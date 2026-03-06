The Bride! Review: Jessie Buckley And Christian Bale Shine In A Flawed Frankenstein Reimagining

The thing that is most immediately striking about "The Bride!" is Maggie Gyllenhaal's flair for visuals, particularly in the makeup and costume design. The messy look of The Bride is note-perfect, with vomited chemicals leaving a dark lipstick-like smudge around her mouth and her dyed blonde hair a halo of electrocuted curls. She is captivating but unmistakably Wrong, and it perfectly evokes the impulsive, unconventional qualities of the character. Set against a dark vision of Chicago in the 1930s, she and her stapled-together paramour embrace a life of crime that blends the horror genre with notes from the best of classic noir.

The concept, on its face, is a promising one — who doesn't want a reimagining of "The Bride of Frankenstein" through a modern feminist lens? But the execution is a little shaky (okay, maybe more than a little), and from a narrative perspective, it flirts with total incoherency at times. The convoluted storyline complete with mob action, police corruption, and a voice from beyond the grave detracts from the performances, and it often doesn't seem to know what to do with its unwieldy premise.

The moments where Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley are left alone to do their thing are the strongest, but whenever Gyllenhaal attempts to imbue it with deeper themes, it falls surprisingly flat. Having Buckley switch between The Bride and Mary Shelley feels overly chaotic, and although we trust Buckley to handle the material, it's hard to escape the feeling that she's just doing her best Helena Bonham Carter impression. And considering that this film is called "The Bride!," it would have been great to see more of her struggling to find an identity for herself outside of her relationship with Frankenstein.