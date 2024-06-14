House Of The Dragon: Who Wins The Targaryen Civil War In The Books?

Likely contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 and beyond

The Dance of the Dragons kicks off at the end of "House of the Dragon" Season 1 with the death of Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault), but the real action starts in Season 2. With the Targaryen civil war about to burst into full chaos and bloodshed on HBO, many fans may be wondering who will be left standing when the dragon fires burn out. Since the "Game of Thrones" prequel series is also based on a book — George R.R. Martin's "Fire and Blood" — we can predict a lot of what may happen through the rest of the show. There are bound to be some divergences from the source material, as "House of the Dragon" Season 1 already changed some things from "Fire and Blood," but the gist of the war will likely stay the same.

It shouldn't be shocking to learn that there are no real winners in the Dance of the Dragons. Westeros and its people are the real losers when war engulfs the realm, but neither Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and her Blacks or Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her Greens really get what they want by the end of the book.