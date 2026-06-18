5 Best Movies Like Office Romance

The romcom is back, but these movies are not just about people meeting cute on the ice, or finding true love in college. Nope, the workplace romcom is back with a vengeance thanks to Netflix's "Office Romance," which sees Jennifer Lopez and "Ted Lasso" actor Brett Goldstein fly the friendly skies as the airline CEO Jackie and her new company lawyer Daniel who discover forbidden love in spite of company policies. Many twists and turns pop up to disrupt the course of true love, but our central couple just can't stay away from each other.

If you're dying for another love story like the one Jackie and Daniel share, then look no more. Here are five workplace romcoms that will have you sighing and swooning along to each twist and turn they offer up. One will take you back to the 1980s, many will keep you firmly planted in the 2020s, but they'll all have you grinning between board meetings and lunch breaks. Here's five romcoms that are a whole lot like "Office Romance."