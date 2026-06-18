5 Best Movies Like Office Romance
The romcom is back, but these movies are not just about people meeting cute on the ice, or finding true love in college. Nope, the workplace romcom is back with a vengeance thanks to Netflix's "Office Romance," which sees Jennifer Lopez and "Ted Lasso" actor Brett Goldstein fly the friendly skies as the airline CEO Jackie and her new company lawyer Daniel who discover forbidden love in spite of company policies. Many twists and turns pop up to disrupt the course of true love, but our central couple just can't stay away from each other.
If you're dying for another love story like the one Jackie and Daniel share, then look no more. Here are five workplace romcoms that will have you sighing and swooning along to each twist and turn they offer up. One will take you back to the 1980s, many will keep you firmly planted in the 2020s, but they'll all have you grinning between board meetings and lunch breaks. Here's five romcoms that are a whole lot like "Office Romance."
The Hating Game
Based on Sally Thorne's successful contemporary romance novel, "The Hating Game" follows two corporate rivals who can barely stand each other — until they're forced into close proximity and discover they have a lot more in common than they thought. While the connection between Lucy (Lucy Hale) and Josh (Austin Stowell) is far more contentious than anything Jackie and Daniel share, the movie shares a certain spirit with "Office Romance" that's undeniably cozy.
Lucy Hutton and Joshua "Josh" Templeman are the mutual victims of a corporate merger. Now they have to share an office, in spite of their mutual hatred. Unfortunately for both of them (but in great news for the audience), that hatred turns to love and sexual attraction. Lucy tries to date Danny (Damon Daunno), their mutual co-worker, but the spice just isn't shaking. As Josh and Lucy come closer and closer to consummating their passion, they next find themselves in competition for a promotion. But the real prize just might be true love.
Two Weeks' Notice
Movie queen Sandra Bullock was the center point of multiple office romances during the '00s, and two of her best romcoms from the era are on this list. The first one is "Two-Weeks Notice," which pairs this romcon queen up with her genre counterpart king, Hugh Grant. While the film was a bomb, it has since gained attention on Netflix, and that makes it a doubly important watch for "Office Romance" fans.
Lucy Kelson (Bullock) is a do-gooder lawyer who dreams about changing the world. George Wade (Grant) is a feckless playboy who spends money like water. Lucy meets George to talk him out of closing down her childhood community center, but he instead becomes interested in having her as his new personal assistant. Lucy barely lasts a few weeks before putting in her two-week notice.
Her imminent departure drives George into an emotional frenzy, and he'll try anything he can think of to stop Lucy from quitting. But there's a motivation hidden in his actions that suggest that there's something else there, hiding under the surface between the two of them. Awkward power dynamics meet crackling chemistry, and there's plenty to love about this twosome.
The Proposal
Fast-witted, sparkly and filed with mayhem, "The Proposal" features Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Bullock's second appearance on this list, Betty White, and a whole lot of chicanery. A green card marriage is just one aspect of the wildness going on here, and if you liked watching Dan and Jackie figure themselves out then you'll have a whale of a time with this one.
Margaret Tate (Bullock) is a Canadian with a problem. She's been threatened with deportation back to her native country due to an incident sparked off by her assertive ways. To avoid that, Margaret asks her assistant, Andrew Paxton (Reynolds), to become her in-name-only husband. She bribes him into the gig with the promise that her continued existence around their New York City office will ensure him his long-dreamed-of position as an editor.
Under the threat of heavy fines and deportation, the pair arrive in Andrew's small Alaskan hometown to tie the knot. Bonhomie and real emotions soon set in, but with two immigration agents on their tails, will Margaret and Andrew figure out their love isn't just playacting before it's too late? While there's definitely no other movie out there like "The Proposal," devoted fans of "Office Romance" will find it's a perfect next step for their romantic comedy needs.
Set it Up
Two assistants team up to pair their bosses together in the hope that it will soften their personalities in "Set It Up," but, naturally, they also have a mutual attraction that rocks the foundation of their plans. Two attempted romances and plenty of high-speed shenanigans will keep the toes of fans of "Office Romance" tapping. It might come off as yet another cheap-feeling Netflix romcom, but it's got a winning appeal that definitely makes it a perfect companion piece for lovers of the former film.
Harper Moore (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie Young (Glen Powell) act as PAs to two of the most demanding executives in the whole wide world. Kirsten Stevens (movie star Lucy Liu) is a sports journalism mogul who makes Harper get her dinner in the middle of the night. Rick Otis (Taye Diggs) is a pitbull of a venture capitalist.
Charlie and Harper think that the best way to regain their peace and sanity is to set their bosses up as a couple. To their shock, it works. But it soon turns out that Rick might be using Kristen to manipulate his ex-wife. Now Charlie and Harper have to decide between doing the right thing and letting sleeping dogs lie — while also coping with the feelings percolating between them.
Working Girl
"Working Girl" might be an office-based romcom, but it's also a story of self-actualization, kindness, and honesty, all of which pay off for ladder-climbing secretary Tess McGill (Melanie Griffith). It's even a feminist tale that's also a wonderful fable about finding love with someone who has as much integrity as you. And all of that loving starts at the office. "Office Romance" fans would be wise to give this classic a serious look.
Tess is looked down upon by her colleagues and especially by her domineering boss, Katharine Parker (Sigourney Weaver). When Katharine breaks her leg soon after stealing one of Tess' ideas, Tess responds by borrowing Katharine's clothing and name, pushing her own ideas through the corporate maze, and finally earning some respect. She also starts dating Jack Trask (movie star Harrison Ford) who respects her — and who also happens to be dating Katharine. Mayhem breaks loose when Katharine's bones knit and Tess has to pay the piper. But it just may be that the price is worth it.