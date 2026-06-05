Netflix Is Streaming A Ted Lasso Actor's Star-Studded 2026 Romantic Comedy

There's a new original romantic comedy from Netflix out now, and it stars "Ted Lasso" standout Brett Goldstein, who also penned the film. Oh, also? It stars Jennifer Lopez, a titan of the romantic comedy genre.

"Office Romance" tells the story of airline CEO Jackie Cruz (Lopez), a go-getter whose father Captain Jack Cruz (Edward James Olmos, reuniting with Lopez decades after "Selena") founded AirCruz and put his daughter in charge. Thankfully, she's quite capable, but Jackie is also embroiled in a lawsuit involving gates at Dallas Forth Worth International Airport and needs legal assistance. That's where Daniel Blanchflower comes in. Daniel, an in-house attorney at Cruz Airlines played by Goldstein, ends up providing invaluable help to Jackie ... and the two can't ignore the sparks flying between them, despite the strict no-dating policy at AirCruz.

Lopez and Goldstein are, to be perfectly frank, undeniable together — and they're aided by a ridiculously stacked supporting cast that includes Betty Gilpin (as Jackie's best friend and right hand Sydney), Tony Hale (as a beleaguered human resources representative), Amy Sedaris (as a ditzy hotel employee), and Bradley Whitford (as the high-powered lawyer that Daniel replaces), just to name a few. Obviously, these performances are helped tremendously by the script written by Goldstein and his "Ted Lasso" cohort Joe Kelly, as well as direction from Ol Parker (who also helmed the much less successful "Ticket to Paradise"), but "Office Romance" has a truly solid foundation underneath its fluffy façade as a simple romantic comedy.

Goldstein has earned a lot of goodwill thanks to his breakout role as Roy Kent in "Ted Lasso," but everyone knows Lopez is amazing in romantic comedies ... and this is her first since 2022. Plus, it's an interesting twist on her usual work in the genre.