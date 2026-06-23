House Of The Dragon: How Does Alicent Hightower Die In The Book?

Contains spoilers for "Fire & Blood" by George R.R. Martin and Seasons 1-2 of the HBO adaptation "House of the Dragon"

By the end of George R.R. Martin's book "Fire & Blood," everyone's dead after Targaryens are pitted against one another in the bloody civil conflict known as the Dance of the Dragons. So what happens to the defacto leader of the Green faction, Alicent Hightower — played by Olivia Cooke on the HBO adaptation of Martin's book, "House of the Dragon" — after she loses the Westerosi capital of King's Landing to her enemy, former friend, and Black faction matriarch Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy)?

As the Dance of the Dragons winds down, Alicent's remaining child (and son and heir) Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney on the series) is poisoned — by his own forces after he refuses to surrender, no less! — and Rhaenyra's surviving son Aegon III is crowned. Here's what Martin says of Alicent's bitter end:

"She had outlived all of her children and spent the last year of her life confined to her apartments, with no company but her septa, the serving girls who brought her food, and the guards outside her door. Books were given her, and needles and thread, but her guards said Alicent spent more time weeping than reading or sewing. One day she ripped all her clothing into pieces. By the end of the year she had taken to talking to herself, and had come to have a deep aversion to the color green."

Martin then notes that in her final days, Alicent gained some lucidity — though she keeps talking about not her husband King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), but the king before him, Jaeherys. Ultimately, she passed peacefully: "The Stranger came for her on a rainy night, at the hour of the wolf."