5 Best Movies Like The Housemaid

At the end of 2025, Paul Feig's movie "The Housemaid" — which earned a solid review right here at Looper — took the box office by storm, thanks to Feig's cunning, campy direction and lead performances from Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney, and Brandon Sklenar. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Freida McFadden, "The Housemaid" introduces audiences to Millie Calloway (Sydney Sweeney), a tough young woman who's fresh out of prison, living in her car, and desperate for a job. When she manages to get a job as a housemaid for the wealthy, beautiful couple Nina and Andrew Winchester (Seyfried and Sklenar), it seems like Millie's fortunes have completely changed, especially because she's allowed to live in the attic room at the Winchester mansion.

Before long, though, things take a sinister turn. Nina starts blaming Millie for mistakes she didn't commit and having meltdowns, leaving Andrew to apologize in her stead and play middleman between them. (Seyfried, it should be said, is magnificent as Nina, especially when the movie's big twist is finally revealed and her behavior makes shockingly perfect sense.) Before long, there's a spark between Andrew and Millie, but the truth about Andrew and Nina's marriage leads to a truly horrifying reveal ... and puts Millie in unexpected peril.

So what should you watch next if you absolutely loved "The Housemaid?" Feig is an absolute master of campy, heightened drama — and one of his other films is on this list for precisely that reason — but there are other female-driven, wonderfully over-the-top dramas you should check out if you're a fan of this film. Here are five movies you absolutely must watch once credits roll on "The Housemaid."