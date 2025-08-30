Every Book In Freida McFadden's The Housemaid Series, Ranked

The book that started it all, "The Housemaid" by Freida McFadden, is the best in the series ... and it's not close. This shouldn't come as an enormous surprise, considering that the inaugural entry in a series is usually the freshest and strongest, but "The Housemaid" isn't just the best book in its series. It's also one of McFadden's best novels by a mile.

When we first meet Millie, she's trying to cover up the fact that she was recently released from prison and, is such, having trouble finding a job ... until she meets Nina and Andrew Winchester, who are played, respectively, by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar in Paul Feig's film adaptation. At first, it seems to Millie like Nina is a terrible boss — the lady of the house keeps giving her new maid blatantly wrong instructions, creating enormous messes, and just generally being vile towards her new hire — and Andrew is a misunderstood and downtrodden husband stuck in an unhappy marriage simply because of the couple's daughter Cecelia. As Millie delves deeper into Nina and Andrew's relationship, though, she uncovers evidence that points to years of horrific abuse orchestrated by Andrew ... and the only person she can confide in is Enzo, the Winchester's gardener. Together, they develop a plan to help Nina, even if it incurs Andrew's wrath.

"The Housemaid" is, to be perfectly clear, a popcorn thriller best consumed on the beach or by the pool, but McFadden's twisted sense of humor keeps the plot moving pleasantly as the reader uncovers twist after twist. "The Housemaid" certainly isn't perfect, but it's the best book in this series, and again, a high point for McFadden in general.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.